Can it go a month without washing and still not smell? The price of this 'functional T-shirt' is surprising

Photo courtesy of HercLeon

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A functional T-shirt that can reportedly be worn every day for nearly a month without washing is drawing attention.

U.S. apparel brand HercLeon recently unveiled its new product, the HercShirt V5.0, and said it was designed to stay odor-free even after being worn every day for more than 30 days.

In hot weather, when people sweat heavily, it is common to wash clothes after just one day of wear. But the company said its new material technology helps maintain a comfortable feel even without washing for long periods.

According to HercLeon, the fabric incorporates seven functional ingredients, including copper, silver, zinc, gold, volcanic ash, and two undisclosed special materials. Rather than coating the surface, the company said the ingredients are woven into the fibers themselves so the effect lasts longer.

Copper suppresses the growth of odor-causing bacteria, while zinc neutralizes sulfur compounds produced by sweat. The company explained that volcanic ash uses its porous structure to absorb moisture and outside odors.

In promotional material released on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, HercLeon emphasized that the HercShirt V5.0 was designed to stay fresh for more than a month even during intense activity. It also said the reduced need for washing could extend the shirt's lifespan compared with ordinary T-shirts.

The shirt is priced at $79, or about 110,000 won, making it more expensive than a typical T-shirt. Still, the company said it was developed with the goal of durability comparable to using more than seven regular T-shirts.

Shipping is scheduled to begin in early November, and only black will be available at first. Navy, burgundy and dark green colors are expected to be added later in stages.

A cheaper version will also be offered. The $39 entry-level model can reportedly be worn for about three days without washing, while the mid-tier version is designed to be worn for up to 14 days.

However, the performance has so far been introduced based on the company's own tests and promotional materials, and has not been verified through independent research institutions or academic papers for long-term odor control. Experts advise that proper washing and care are still necessary for hygiene and skin health, depending on a person's activity level and sweat production.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.