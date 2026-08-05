Tom Holland of 'Spider-Man' set to earn 35.6 billion won in box office income, up 100-fold from 10 years ago

Photo source: Tom Holland's Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" sweeps theaters around the world and sets new box office records, lead actor Tom Holland is expected to receive up to $25 million, or about 3.56 billion won, in salary and box office bonuses.

U.S. entertainment media reported that Tom Holland is likely to take home between $20 million and $25 million, combining his base salary and incentives tied to box office performance.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film opened on July 31 and earned $360 million in North America over its opening weekend, surpassing the previous North American opening record set by "Avengers: Endgame." It then crossed $1.05 billion in global cumulative sales just six days after release, becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach the $1 billion mark.

Tom Holland's market value has steadily risen since he began working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He reportedly earned about $250,000 for his appearance in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016, and about $1.5 million for his first solo film, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in 2017, including a $500,000 base salary and incentives.

He is said to have received about $4 million for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019 and about $10 million for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021. For this latest film, he is expected to receive the highest compensation of his career.

"Brand New Day," which had a production budget of $225 million, has been receiving praise for both its box office performance and its artistic quality.

Thomas Edgar "Tom" Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that "those who said the era of theatrical movies was over were wrong" and that "the screen is now coming back to life, and we remain very optimistic about the future."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.