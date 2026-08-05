Hanwha Group Holds '2026 Hanwha Youth Orchestra Music Camp'... Will Host 'Pebbles of Space Open Conference' on the 29th

◇Members who took part in the Hanwha Youth Orchestra music camp. Photo provided by Hanwha Group

As a side event for the Hanwha Youth Orchestra, a social contribution program that Hanwha Group has run since 2014, the company held the '2026 Hanwha Youth Orchestra Music Camp' from the 3rd to the 4th at Hanwha Life Campus in Suanbo-myeon, Chungju.

The members who improved their performance skills through this music camp are expected to showcase what they have learned at a regular concert in Cheongju in November.

The philosophy of the Hanwha Youth Orchestra, which has provided classical music education to young people in Cheonan and Cheongju who have had limited access to classical music, is aligned with El Sistema (National Network of Youth and Children Orchestras of Venezuela). Launched in Venezuela in 1975, the global music education model goes beyond simply teaching musical skills. It helps underprivileged youth build self-esteem and a sense of community through learning instruments and performing together, enabling them to grow into active members of society.

Under the guidance of professional instructors, about 60 members receive training each year. Depending on the local program, Cheonan members play string instruments such as the violin and cello, while Cheongju members are responsible for wind instruments such as the flute, clarinet and horn. The cumulative number of members trained so far has reached about 800.

A Hanwha Group official said, "We will continue to support and encourage local teenagers so they can learn to cooperate with one another through classical music performances and dream of a healthy future."

Meanwhile, Hanwha Group will hold the 'Pebbles of Space Open Conference,' a space talent development program for teenagers, on Aug. 29 at Cube Convention Center in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The conference will feature science communicator Orbit, KAIST Department of Aerospace Engineering professor Jeon Eun-ji, writer Jo Seung-yeon, astronomer Ji Woong-bae and industry analyst Jeong Ui-hun.

Kim So-hyeong, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.