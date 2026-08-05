"I Can’t Breathe in the Heat"... People With Respiratory Diseases Advised to Stay Indoors

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the heat wave continues, concerns about heat-related illness and dehydration are growing.

High temperatures can also place a significant burden on respiratory health. Respiratory diseases are often thought to worsen in the cold, dry winter months, but symptoms in patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) can also worsen during extremely hot summers.

During a heat wave, not only high temperatures but also humidity, ozone and fine dust can irritate the airways. Patients with existing respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis and pneumonia need especially careful management.

With help from Kim Sang-hyeok, professor in the Department of Pulmonology and Allergy at Korea University Guro Hospital, we looked at the link between heat waves and respiratory disease.

◇Severe heat wave can reduce airway function

A heat wave strains the respiratory system not only through high temperatures, but also through the combined effects of humidity, ozone and air pollution. When hot air irritates the airways, it can trigger coughing or cause the bronchi to constrict, while inflammatory reactions in the airways may also intensify. Even healthy people may feel short of breath on extremely hot days, but patients with sensitive airways or reduced lung function, such as those with asthma or COPD, can see their symptoms worsen more easily.

Another problem is dehydration from excessive sweating during extreme heat. When the body lacks water, airway secretions become thicker, and the ability of mucus and cilia to push dust and pathogens out of the body also weakens. As a result, prolonged heat waves can make the airways more sensitive than usual while reducing their defense against harmful substances, worsening coughing, phlegm, wheezing and shortness of breath.

◇Why asthma and COPD patients feel more short of breath

For patients with asthma, COPD or interstitial lung disease, a heat wave is more than just hot and uncomfortable weather. When high temperatures are combined with elevated ozone or air pollution levels, the airways can be easily irritated, worsening coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. In particular, asthma patients have airways that react sensitively to external triggers, while COPD and interstitial lung disease patients have less breathing reserve, making it easier to feel breathless in hot environments.

As body temperature rises, breathing becomes faster and the body's oxygen demand and the workload on the respiratory muscles also increase. In COPD patients, rapid breathing can prevent them from fully exhaling the air they inhale, causing air to become trapped in the lungs in a condition known as "dynamic hyperinflation." This can further worsen chest tightness and shortness of breath. Patients whose symptoms are not well controlled, those with significantly reduced lung function, those receiving oxygen therapy, older adults and patients with comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease should be especially cautious during heat waves.

◇Severe heatstroke can also lead to acute lung injury

Older adults are more vulnerable to heat waves because their ability to regulate body temperature is reduced. The burden can be even greater for those who also have respiratory or cardiovascular disease. Not all heat-related illnesses cause lung damage, but severe heatstroke can seriously harm multiple organs, including the lungs. One major complication is acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

When heatstroke occurs, systemic inflammation and vascular damage can develop, and inflammation and swelling in the lungs can make oxygen exchange difficult. If altered consciousness or severe shortness of breath occurs, the patient should go to the emergency room immediately.

◇Proper cooling and hydration are important

Older adults with underlying respiratory conditions should not rely only on a fan to endure the heat. Instead, they should use air conditioners or other cooling devices to keep indoor temperatures at an appropriate level. If cooling is difficult, using a cooling center or public facility can also help. To prevent dehydration, it is important to drink water frequently before feeling thirsty. However, patients with heart failure or kidney disease should adjust fluid intake in consultation with medical staff.

It is also important to avoid going outside or engaging in strenuous activity during the hottest hours of the day, and to check ozone and fine dust levels before heading out. If symptoms worsen or shortness of breath becomes severe, it is necessary to seek medical attention without delay.

Professor Kim Sang-hyeok said, "It is easy to think that respiratory diseases worsen only in winter, but heat waves and high ozone levels also burden the airways and can aggravate symptoms in patients with chronic respiratory diseases." He added, "In particular, older adults, patients with reduced lung function and those receiving oxygen therapy should avoid going out during the hottest hours and prevent body temperature from rising and dehydration by using proper cooling and drinking enough water." He emphasized, "If you feel more short of breath than usual, or if coughing, phlegm or wheezing gets worse, do not dismiss it as just the heat. It is important to use prescribed medication properly and seek medical care."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Sang-hyeok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.