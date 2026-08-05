The Medico Tem Takes Part in the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards Gift Box with 'Illuminating White Ampoule' and More

The Medico Tem joined the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

"A shining ampoule with the stars!"

The Medico Tem took part in the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. The global bio-clinical beauty brand sponsored its "Illuminating White Ampoule" and the "The Medico Tem Illuminating Aurora Emulsion Mask," a mask pack filled with the same ampoule, for the gift box at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming content. It selects winners from dramas and entertainment programs released on major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, TVING, and Coupang Play, recognizing works that have earned both popularity and artistic merit.

At this year's 5th ceremony, a total of 18 categories were decided after fierce competition, including grand prizes, best works, and best actor and actress awards in both drama and entertainment. Kim Go-eun won the grand prize. The best drama award went to "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," while the best entertainment award went to "I Am Single, But I Want to Date." Park Hae-soo and Shin Hye-sun received the best actor and actress awards, respectively, and Kim Won-hoon and Kim Sook each won the entertainment performer awards.

The Medico Tem's signature product, the "Illuminating White Ampoule," helped make the star-studded 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards even brighter.

"Illuminating White Ampoule"

Meanwhile, the "Illuminating White Ampoule" has been a hit product, with 15 million bottles sold from the brand's launch in 2018 through 2025. Known as the "milk glow ampoule," it contains 30,000 ppm of pro-collagen extract, which helps improve skin elasticity.

The company said, "It is an honor beyond words to be part of a place where K-content and K-stars, loved around the world, shine together, as a premium cosmeceutical brand gaining popularity in the global market with premium, high-performance functional products." Jeon Sang-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.