Kyobo Life Insurance Produces 'Our Neighborhood Barrier-Free Map' for Mobility-Impaired People, Delivers First Certificate

◇On the 4th, Kyobo Life Insurance employees conducted an on-site inspection for barrier-free certification at Crepe Boy cafe in Jongno District, Seoul, checking the entrance and interior movement space. Photo provided

Kyobo Life Insurance has launched the production of an 'Our Neighborhood Barrier-Free Map' for mobility-impaired people, including wheelchair users and older adults.

'Barrier-free' refers to an environment designed so that people with mobility limitations can use buildings and facilities safely and conveniently, without obstacles such as thresholds or stairs. The goal is to make it easier for people with mobility challenges to participate in society and go out, while guaranteeing their freedom of movement. Kyobo Life Insurance's Gwanghwamun headquarters building in Jongno District, Seoul, completed in June 1981, is also a representative barrier-free facility. It has no curb stones or steps between the surrounding sidewalks and the building, and the entrance was built wide enough for easy access.

The 'Our Neighborhood Barrier-Free Map' is a new public-interest project Kyobo Life Insurance is pursuing this year with its affiliated public welfare foundation, the Kyobo Education Foundation. It expands on the barrier-free map project previously carried out by the foundation and links it to volunteer activities in which Kyobo Life Insurance employees take part directly. The map will include everyday facilities such as restaurants, cafes, convenience stores and restrooms that mobility-impaired people can use without inconvenience. In cooperation with the Korea Association of Welfare Centers for the Disabled and welfare centers for the disabled nationwide, employees who apply for volunteer work are connected with nearby welfare centers. After receiving pre-training on disability awareness and how to use wheelchairs, employees visit candidate facilities for barrier-free map registration and conduct on-site surveys. Kyobo Life Insurance employees have formed 38 volunteer teams nationwide to inspect facilities that consider mobility-impaired users. They carefully check whether the store entrance is wide enough for a wheelchair, whether there are any thresholds, whether there is a table that can be used while seated in a wheelchair, and whether the kiosk height is appropriate. Stores that meet the required standards are issued an Our Neighborhood Barrier-Free Facility certificate.

On the 4th, Kyobo Life Insurance presented the first barrier-free facility certificate to Crepe Boy cafe near Tongin Market in Jongno District, Seoul, in the presence of CEO Jo Dae-gyu, Jo Seok-young, chairman of the Korea Association of Welfare Centers for the Disabled, Kim Eun-young, director of Jongno Welfare Center for the Disabled, and Kyobo Life Insurance employees. The company plans to identify and add 120 more barrier-free facilities to the map by the end of the year.

CEO Jo said, "Through the Our Neighborhood Barrier-Free Map, we will help put stores without thresholds across the country on the map and support the guarantee of mobility rights for wheelchair users and older adults." He added, "Helping everyone live a comfortable daily life is closely tied to the essential value of life insurance, and we will continue to carry out public-interest projects with sincerity."

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.