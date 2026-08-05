Lightning Strikes During Soccer Match, Killing 1 Player and Injuring 8... Extra Time Turns Into Tragedy

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tragic accident occurred in Thailand when lightning struck a stadium during a soccer tournament, killing a player in his 20s and injuring eight others.

According to Thai media outlets, including Thai Inquirer, the semifinal of the Golok FA Cup 2026 was being held at a soccer field in Narathiwat Province on the 4th when sudden heavy rain and lightning struck the stadium during stoppage time in the second half. The match was still underway and had not been halted.

Player Sopwan Awae, 24, suffered severe injuries in the lightning strike and was taken to the hospital, but he later died. Eight other players who were on the field at the time were also injured by the impact and received treatment.

Sopwan had previously played for the Thai professional club Pattani FC and was recently reported to have joined FC Yala.

FC Yala expressed its condolences through its official social media account, saying, "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of our new FC Yala player, Sopwan Awae." Soccer fans and local residents also posted a series of messages online mourning his death.

The Golok FA Cup is a regional soccer tournament featuring teams from the three southern provinces of Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, as well as clubs from Malaysia.

The accident has renewed concerns about match operations in severe weather and the management of player safety.

In international sports, matches are generally recommended to be stopped immediately when thunder or lightning is detected, but such safety rules are reportedly not always properly followed in some regional tournaments.

Jang Jong-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.