Jeju Air to Hold In-Flight Boarding Music Contest, with AI Creations Also Eligible

Jeju Air is holding a contest to select boarding music that will actually be used on board its flights.

According to Jeju Air on the 5th, the airline will run the "2026 Jeju Air Boarding Music Contest" through the end of August. Any South Korean citizen can participate as an individual or as a team of up to three people. The contest also allows entries created with generative AI, making it open to people with no composing experience. Submitted songs must be original works of up to three minutes that capture Jeju Air's bright and upbeat brand image as well as the excitement of travel, and lyrics are not allowed. Those who wish to participate can download the application form from the Jeju Air official website event page, fill it out, and submit it along with an MP3 file at 256 kbps to Jeju Air's branding email. Arranged works are not eligible.

The 12 finalists will receive domestic and international flight tickets and Jeju Air J Points worth a total of 21 million won. Of those, the six final winning songs will be used as boarding music on all Jeju Air routes.

A Jeju Air official said, "We expect this special experience, in which music created by customers is actually played on board, to deepen our emotional connection with customers and serve as an opportunity to build brand experiences together."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.