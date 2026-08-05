The Philippine Department of Tourism unveils diving platform 'BLU'IN' to boost Korean tourist arrivals

The Department of Tourism of the Philippines recently held the launch event for the global diving platform BLU'IN at its showroom in Jung District, Seoul. From left are BLU'IN co-CEO Lee Do-hyun, Philippine Ambassador

The Department of Tourism of the Philippines, or DOT, is using digital platforms to attract more Korean diving tourists.

According to the department on the 5th, it held the launch event for the global diving platform BLU'IN at its showroom in Jung District, Seoul, on the 31st of last month. BLU'IN is an integrated service that allows divers, instructors, dive shops, resorts, training institutions, tours and payment services to be accessed on a single platform. It focuses on simplifying the scattered information, booking and payment processes involved in diving trips. Philippine Ambassador to Korea Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez said, "Korea is one of the Philippines' key diving tourism markets," adding, "We expect BLU'IN to serve as a new bridge that expands tourism exchanges between the two countries."

Philippine Ambassador to Korea Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez

The BLU'IN launch event also unveiled future business plans. Lee Do-hyun, co-CEO of BLU'IN, said, "We plan to add flight booking features in the future and expand the platform into an integrated travel service that links hotel and diving reservations with air travel. We also plan to gradually introduce AI-based personalized recommendations and GPS-based services." BLU'IN is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

The Department of Tourism of the Philippines plans to continue marketing efforts based on digital technology and public-private cooperation to expand tourism exchanges between Korea and the Philippines and promote the Philippines as a leading diving destination. The Philippines was named Asia's Leading Dive Destination at the World Travel Awards 2025, marking its seventh consecutive win since 2019.

Dr. Erwin F. Balane, Korea director of the Department of Tourism of the Philippines

Dr. Erwin F. Balane, Korea director of the Department of Tourism of the Philippines, said, "The Philippines is a premier diving destination with a world-class marine ecosystem and a wide range of dive sites." He added, "We expect the BLU digital platform to improve accessibility and convenience for travelers while also helping local tourism operators strengthen their competitiveness."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.