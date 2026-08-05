Procter & Gamble Korea Appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as New CEO

Provided by Procter & Gamble Korea

Procter & Gamble Korea announced that it appointed Rohini Venkateswaran, chief commercial officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) India, as its new CEO effective on the 1st of this month.

Venkateswaran is a key business leader at P&G who has driven business growth and innovation in major global markets for more than 20 years.

The appointment is part of P&G's global leadership development strategy, which places proven leaders from diverse markets in strategic markets. Venkateswaran will oversee the company's operations in Korea and lead Procter & Gamble Korea's continued growth and stronger competitiveness.

Since joining P&G's India affiliate in 2005, she has built broad experience across sales, market strategy, global distribution channels, e-commerce, and brand management in India, the United States, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

On that basis, she has led growth and innovation in a range of markets and demonstrated her capabilities as a global leader by strengthening business competitiveness through collaboration between distribution partners and internal teams.

In particular, she spent more than 10 years in India, one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets, gaining experience in sales, market strategy, and brand management while driving growth in key categories such as skin care and grooming.

Most recently, she served as chief commercial officer of P&G India, where she oversaw sales strategy and business growth and led channel strategy across major retailers and e-commerce.

Procter & Gamble Korea expects Venkateswaran to further strengthen consumer-focused innovation in the Korean market, drawing on her execution skills in high-growth markets, her ability to build mid- to long-term growth strategies, and her inclusive leadership in guiding diverse organizations.

Venkateswaran said, "Korea is a strategically very important market for P&G because consumers have high standards and expectations, and the market changes quickly." She added, "Going forward, I will work to deeply understand the unique needs of Korean consumers and deliver meaningful innovation and value that meet those expectations, while pursuing sustainable growth together with the local community."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.