More than half of adults "prefer oral obesity treatments over injections"... concerns over side effects and cost burden also arise

File photo source: Unsplash [Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Although GLP-1 class obesity treatments such as Wigobi and Maunzaro are rapidly spreading, a survey has revealed that many consumers remain cautious about

Concerns about side effects and cost issues were cited as reasons. PMI (CEO Cho Min-hee), a research and data intelligence company, conducted a survey on perceptions regarding obesity treatments and weight management targeting 1,000 adults aged 20 to 59 nationwide.

7% of respondents preferred the oral form if an oral obesity treatment were to be released. 7% answered that 'the two formulations are similar or do not matter.

8% of respondents in this survey rated their current body type as 'slightly or very overweight. 4% rated it as 'thin.

3%. 1%).

3%, confirming an awareness that values ​​a healthy body shape alongside weight loss. Differences in preferred body types were also observed by gender.

4%. 2%.

1%. Product Understanding Highest Among Those in Their 20s Awareness of major GLP-1 obesity treatments, such as Wigobi and Maunzaro, was found to be at a high level.

1% knew Maunzaro. 3% for Maunzaro.

4%) was the highest among all surveyed age groups, indicating that the younger generation has a relatively high level of understanding. ◇ Information on obesity treatments centered on news and YouTube.

8% The survey results showed that information regarding GLP-1 obesity treatments was more frequently obtained through media and digital content, such as news and YouTube, rather than through hospitals or medical staff. 0%) was the highest.

3%). 8% of respondents stated that they received information through "hospitals or medical staff.

" The channels of information acquisition varied by age group. 8%), indicating that the influence of video and social media was relatively significant.

9%) was the highest. Regarding the phenomenon of celebrities or influencers disclosing their use of obesity treatments, concerns outweighed positive evaluations.

4% of responses expressing concern about negative effects. 4% stating that it "provides positive motivation for weight loss.

3%.

While reviews by celebrities and influencers can play a role in raising interest in obesity treatments, it appears that there is also caution regarding accepting personal experiences as general effectiveness or medical information.

7% Say They Won't Use Even If Free.

5%) was the highest.

5%.

9% cited "concerns that weight would return if use were stopped.

8%.

8%.

7% responded that they would "not use them," which was more than half.

3%.

This demonstrates that the decision to use obesity treatments is influenced not only by price but also by the judgment of whether treatment is necessary, concerns regarding side effects and safety, the potential for drug dependence, and worries about weight gain after discontinuing treatment.

A PMI official stated, "Unlike the high awareness of obesity treatments, this survey confirmed a cautious attitude regarding actual usage, where the necessity of treatment and safety are taken into account.

In particular, the high number of responses considering a healthy body shape alongside weight loss in weight management can be seen as a facet of recent consumer perceptions.

" Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.

com Data provided by PMI

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.