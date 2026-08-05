Anto Opens Bueno Beach Club... How About a Pool Party with Bukhansan as the Backdrop?

◇Daytime view of Bueno Beach Club.

Anto announced on the 5th that it recently opened the Bueno Beach Club. The beach club covers a total area of 2,470 square meters and features a main pool, a dining bar, a cabana zone and a jacuzzi zone. It creates a resort-like atmosphere with a media wall that changes images depending on the time of day and indoor water-themed design elements.

According to Anto, the Bueno Beach Club stands out for offering pool parties with Bukhansan in the background. It is designed to give visitors of all ages a different experience through varying operations by time of day. From noon to 8 p.m., it operates as a family-friendly space. It includes a main pool, a toddler pool, and slides for children and adults. Every Saturday in August from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., it will also host a music pool party for children.

◇People enjoying a DJ party at Bueno Beach Club.

After 8 p.m., the venue turns into an adults-only space. It runs pool parties with laser lighting and live music performances, and during peak season in August, operating hours will be extended until 1 a.m. the following day every Friday and Saturday. The Saturday DJ invitation-only pool party has already sold out in advance.

◇Bueno Beach Club barbecue platter

With the opening of Bueno Beach Club, Anto has also upgraded its food and beverage offerings. A barbecue platter created in collaboration with chef Edward Lee, who previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, and the signature menu item "Galbi Bourguignon" will be sold as limited-time items through October. The venue will also offer 12 signature cocktails and more than 70 kinds of alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and wine.

An Anto official said, "We put great effort into every detail of the presentation, from the media wall visuals to the lighting, so guests can feel the contrasting charms of day and night," adding, "We also made every effort to ensure visitor safety by stationing professional lifeguards throughout the pool area."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.