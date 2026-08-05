Samsung Electronics Unveils 3D Memory at FMS 2026... "Plans to Expand Semiconductor Leadership"

Samsung Electronics said on the 5th that it participated in FMS 2026, held from the 4th to the 6th local time at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, and unveiled mock-ups of its next-generation 3D memory architectures, zHBM and zNAND-O. FMS is the world's largest semiconductor exhibition specializing in memory and storage, held annually in the United States.

According to Samsung Electronics, zHBM is a next-generation memory technology that stacks HBM directly on top of an AI accelerator. By minimizing the distance data must travel between memory and the AI accelerator, it improves performance and power efficiency. In particular, it is a customizable 3D memory solution that can optimize product characteristics by adding tailored IP to the interlayer between memory and the AI accelerator, enabling expanded memory capacity and stronger accelerator performance. Based on collaboration with customers, Samsung Electronics plans to maximize zHBM's performance by pursuing optimization between AI processors and memory.

Samsung Electronics also presented its vision for a 3D memory architecture in NAND as well as DRAM. zNAND-O is a next-generation high-performance NAND flash solution under development by Samsung Electronics. It uses the vertical stacking technology of existing V-NAND flash memory and combines it with TSV technology to create a 3D-packaged product with four- or eight-layer semiconductor chips.

Samsung Electronics also became the first in the industry to unveil its 10th-generation V10 BV-NAND, which achieves more than 400 layers. By applying wafer bonding and 3 Stack technology, it increased memory density by about 58% compared with the previous generation, V9. Read and write performance, as well as input/output (I/O) speed, were also improved from the previous generation, securing competitiveness optimized for the high-performance, high-capacity NAND market.

"Based on innovation in memory and storage technologies, we plan to strengthen competitiveness in AI infrastructure and continue expanding our semiconductor leadership in the AI era through integrated solutions spanning memory, foundry, and advanced packaging," Samsung Electronics said.

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.