40,000 Visit 'Relay Pop-up Store'... 7-Eleven's 'Seven Select Sumgyeol Whole Loaf Bread' Tour Concludes

◇ Seven Select Sumgyeol Whole Loaf Bread pop-up store at Lotte World Mall in Jamsil. Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

More than 40,000 visitors took part in tasting events at the relay pop-up stores for 7-Eleven's premium private-label bakery, 'Seven Select Sumgyeol Whole Loaf Bread.'

From June 26 to July 2, the company ran six relay pop-up stores over 14 days at major Lotte Department Store and outlet locations nationwide, starting at Lotte World Mall in Jamsil and continuing in Uiwang, Dongtan, and Dongbusan.

During that period, more than 10,000 Seven Select Sumgyeol Whole Loaf Bread products were sold at the pop-up stores. Over the same period, sales in 7-Eleven's bread category nationwide rose 2.9 times from a year earlier. Since its debut on April 15, the product has also settled into second place in sales among all private-label bakery items. Its affordable price, distinctive high-quality texture, and strong recipe versatility are cited as the reasons behind its success.

Priced at 2,900 won, it offers a competitive edge by costing about 50% less than bread sold at specialty bakeries. It is made as a whole loaf, skipping the slicing process to minimize moisture loss. That gives it a soft, moist texture that can be torn by hand without a bread knife. In addition to classic meal replacements such as toast and sandwiches, unusual recipe combinations including buldak ppane, buldak hot dogs, and yukhoe ppane have recently gone viral on social media.

Accordingly, the company will launch a promotion with stronger discounts throughout August. Until the end of this month, customers who pay with a Lotte Members Card can buy Seven Select Sumgyeol Whole Loaf Bread at 50% off, in the 1,000-won range. A 50% discount will also be offered to customers who buy two or more items with a BC Card or Toss Pay Money.

Jung Ye-seong, who oversees brand marketing on 7-Eleven's marketing strategy team, said, "This relay pop-up tour was an opportunity to show the public that convenience store private-label bakery products can match the taste and quality of specialty shops." He added, "We will continue to expand customer touchpoints through various types of pop-ups and experiential events, and we will work to provide differentiated brand experiences on an ongoing basis."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.