Into the Village of the Film Hope... Haenam, the Playground of K-Content

◇Walking along the 'Hope Film Street' in Namchang-ri, Bukpyeong-myeon, Haenam County, you may feel as if you have become a resident of the village in the movie. Photo=Kim Se-hyung

Haenam County sits at the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. There, you will find Hope Harbor, the setting of the film Hope. We followed the footprints of an alien through the quiet little village of Namchang-ri in Bukpyeong-myeon, along the South Sea. From the moment you enter the village, the tension is palpable. Looking at the four-toed footprints stamped boldly on the ground sends a chill down your spine. The murals of Hwang Jung-min holding a gun and Jung Ho-yeon driving a police car are full of energy. You somehow feel like you should be running. With so few people passing by, you instinctively look around, almost like a supporting character in a film. You do not need to have seen the movie to enjoy it. In the center of the village stands Geumbok Butcher Shop, with a hole cut through the middle of the store, which is more than enough to make you feel the effort behind the chase for the alien. Haenam, the filming location of Hope, is being transformed into a playground for K-content.

◇Hwang Jung-min's tense expression in Hope offers a unique sight even for those who have not seen the film. Photo=Kim Se-hyung

▶No complicated planning, just an easy theme trip

To get to Hopo, the harbor village that serves as the backdrop for Hope, you first need to pass through Yongsan Station. There are many ways to travel, but this is the easiest. KORAIL Tourism Development, together with Haenam County, has been operating a cinema train since August that lets travelers tour Hopo and enjoy a taste of southern cuisine. Reservations for departures from the Seoul metropolitan area opened on the 5th, while bookings for departures from the Gyeongsang region became available on the 7th.

◇It feels as if you can hear Jung Ho-yeon's urgent voice while she is in the police car. Photo=Kim Se-hyung

At 8 a.m., the journey to Hopo begins. First, take KTX to Mokpo, then board a bus. That brings you to the Hope Film Street in Bukpyeong. This is where the real Hopo cinema tour begins. At the first entrance, visitors are greeted by a large information board that offers a full view of the film street, along with the alien footprints. The footprints are a key landmark of the cinema tour. If you lose your way while exploring the village, just keep following the footprints. It is the easiest trip imaginable. Even though this is a group tour, visitors can still wander around on their own and take in the film locations that left the strongest impression on them.

Hope is the latest film by director Na Hong-jin. It was invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival and was released in mid-July. Filming reportedly took place three years ago. Hopo, the harbor village that serves as the film's backdrop, is a fictional place near the Demilitarized Zone and set in the 1970s. There, Hwang Jung-min, who plays the head of the Hopo police substation, Jung Ho-yeon as a police officer, Zo In-sung as a hunter, and Lee Sang-yi as a local resident, begin chasing the alien. It is a kind of pursuit story. The film opens with a single cow.

◇The cinema tour for Hope follows the alien's footprints. Photo=Kim Se-hyung

By contrast, the Hope cinema tour begins with the alien's footprints. The film and the tour start slightly differently, but both follow the alien's trail, much like the opening of the movie. As you walk along the footprints, you arrive at Hopo village, the main setting of Hope and the site of the chase with the alien. The backdrop is exactly as it appears in the film. The look of Namchang-ri in Bukpyeong-myeon evokes the 1970s. The low buildings and the colors of the old structures give off the aura of a filming location for Hope. Some even wondered whether the village scenery was created with CGI, which shows just how old-fashioned it feels. Anyone who has seen the film can picture the ruined village. Even those who have not seen it will understand why this place became the backdrop for the movie.

◇At the center of Hope Film Street stands the Stella police car, which played a key role in the chase scenes. Photo=Kim Se-hyung

The Stella police car parked prominently on the film street makes the old village feel even more like a movie set. The murals of Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon do the same. The exterior of Geumbok Butcher Shop looks a little different from the film. In the movie, there was actually a hole cut through it, but now it has been recreated as a trick-art display. The police station has also been replaced with a modern building. Still, a former-style police station has been separately recreated in the center of Hope Film Street and is now used as a resting spot for visitors.

◇Hopo, the setting of Hope, was not built for filming. Instead, the production used a real village where residents live. If you have any questions while touring the village, why not ask one of the local elders? Their

What makes Hope Film Street special is not just its appearance. It was not a set built for the movie, but a real place where residents live. During filming, the villagers stayed there. They know how the village was used during production and where the actors did what. Every resident you meet on the cinema tour is both a guide and a storyteller who knows the hidden stories behind the film. If you have any questions while exploring the village, why not ask one of the local elders? Their warm regional dialect adds a special charm to the trip.

◇Hope was filmed in 2023. The police station was recently remodeled into a new building, but a new version of the station has been recreated in the center of Hope Film Street and is now used as a resting place for

Another appeal of KORAIL Tourism Development's cinema tour is that meals are included. Instead of the hassle of searching for local restaurants, visitors can simply enjoy the experience. The Hope cinema tour includes a whole chicken meal and a sashimi set. If you are imagining the usual whole chicken dish, think again. A native chicken is served in three courses: bulgogi, baeksuk, and chicken porridge. Near Daeheungsa Temple, in Dolgogae, several restaurants specializing in native chicken course meals have gathered. It is said that restaurants once operated there to serve people traveling to and from Daeheungsa Temple, and over time they developed into a gourmet tourism course. The sashimi set served at a restaurant near the sea in Haenam County offers the full texture of fresh fish. The menu, which includes assorted sashimi and seafood, lets visitors savor the taste of the southern coast. You can also enjoy braised cutlassfish and grilled fish, so there is no need to worry about food.

◇Uldolmok in Haenam County was the site of the fierce Battle of Myeongnyang. Unlike the usual sword-bearing statue, the statue of Admiral Yi Sun-sin at Uldolmok faces the sea and captures the anguish of a commander on

▶A place for repeat visits: Uldolmok from The Admiral: Roaring Currents

Haenam County has many attractions. Among the many places to visit, the most recommended is Uldolmok. As the site of Admiral Yi Sun-sin's Battle of Myeongnyang, Uldolmok offers both the cable car to Jindo Island and the Woosooyoung Tourist Attractions. Since it is also the backdrop for the film The Admiral: Roaring Currents, it naturally connects to the Hope Film Street cinema tour. A visit to Haenam County makes it possible to enjoy multiple experiences and memorable content in one trip.

◇When you climb the Uldolmok Skywalk, the swirling seawater seems to cry out with a deep, resonant roar. Photo=Kim Se-hyung

When you climb the Uldolmok Skywalk, the swirling seawater seems to cry out with a deep, resonant roar. Amid the fast-moving currents, it almost feels as if Admiral Yi Sun-sin's voice is echoing, shouting, "Advance. Do not retreat." The statue of Admiral Yi Sun-sin that catches your eye around Uldolmok is unusual. It is quite different from the sword-bearing statues seen in places such as Gwanghwamun and Jindo Island. This contemplative statue of Yi Sun-sin is said to be the only one of its kind here. Standing with his back to the sea and gazing into the distance, he seems to reflect the general's state of mind before battle. At the nearby Woosooyoung Tourist Attractions, visitors can enjoy exhibits on weapons, including the turtle ship, as well as various hands-on facilities. The cable car is short, but its appeal lies in the chance to view Uldolmok's powerful currents from above. Its destination is Jindo Island.

◇The path from the entrance of Ttangkkeut Monorail to Ttangkkeut Tower is barrier-free, making it easy to move along while facing the open sea. Photo=Kim Se-hyung

Since you are in Haenam County, it is also worth visiting Ttangkkeut Observatory. It is easy to find if you head for Ttangkkeut Monorail or Ttangkkeut Tower. As a symbolic site at the southernmost tip of the country, it is also the starting and ending point of the Seohaerang-gil and Namparang Trail. Whether you ride the monorail or follow the barrier-free path to Ttangkkeut Tower, you will be greeted by a wide-open view of the sea.

◇Mihwangsa Temple is one of Haenam County's representative temples, and the dismantling and restoration of its Daeungjeon Hall was recently completed. Photo=Kim Se-hyung

Haenam County is a destination with plenty to see. In addition to Nogudan and the Haenam Dinosaur Museum, travelers can also enjoy temple-themed trips that have recently established themselves as part of K-content. Daeheungsa Temple, which embraces both Confucianism and Buddhism, along with Mihwangsa Temple, Baekryeonsa Temple, and Dosolam Hermitage, are among the best-known sites.

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.