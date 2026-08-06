"Safety First" Stance Put to the Test as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Safety Management Comes Under Scrutiny

◇ HD Hyundai Heavy Industries recently carried out a "Safety Shutdown," halting all plant operations for three days from July 29 to conduct safety inspections in response to a series of serious accidents. The image

Another fatal accident has occurred, putting HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' safety management capabilities to the test. Serious accidents have continued to pile up in the shipbuilding division this year. In particular, two fatal accidents were reported last month alone, just six days apart. Since the beginning of the year, the company has recorded three fatal accidents. Industry insiders say the issue may go beyond flaws in the safety management system and point to a broader culture of complacency. Each time an accident occurs, the company has apologized and pledged to strengthen safety oversight, but the incidents keep repeating. The latest accident is especially serious because safety concerns had already been raised at the site. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has been moving quickly to calm criticism over safety complacency, including shutting down all plants and providing special safety training to all employees.

According to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and its labor union on the 5th, a serious accident occurred at the Gunsan Shipyard on July 24. A subcontractor worker was trapped between a lug and a lug installation machine at the panel plant. He was taken to a hospital but died. Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL) began on-site inspections and reviewed related materials immediately after the accident. The Jeonbuk Police Agency is conducting a broad investigation that includes the subcontractor and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, while also closely examining whether the company bears responsibility for the accident. The Gunsan branch of the Gwangju Regional Employment and Labor Office issued a partial suspension order for all assembly lines at the panel plant the day after the accident, on July 25, and launched an investigation into possible violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

Labor groups say the accident was caused by poor safety management. The HD Hyundai Heavy Industries branch of the Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU) said in a statement that the death was the result of inadequate safety management. The union said it was a preventable accident. It explained that the lug installation machine involved in the accident was modified from a 1.5-ton forklift and is used to attach fixing devices, or lugs, when moving or flipping ship blocks. Because workers frequently move in and out of the narrow space under the block, a head guard should have been installed to protect them. Instead, the union said, equipment with the head guard removed or lowered at will was used. It added that such unauthorized modifications were not recent. At the Occupational Safety and Health Committee in the first quarter of 2025, the union demanded improvements to the head guard on the lug installation machine, and the company promised to make changes within the third quarter, but failed to do so. The union also urged MOEL to launch a special labor inspection of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

◇ The Korean Metal Workers' Union held a rally in front of the Gunsan branch of the Ministry of Employment and Labor on the 28th of last month, calling for a special labor inspection of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The union's push for a special labor inspection stems from a string of fatal accidents at shipbuilding sites. Just six days before the latest accident, a worker from a partner company died at the Ulsan Shipyard on the 18th of last month. In April, another worker died in a submarine fire. After each accident, the union has raised suspicions that the company violated its legal duty to conduct risk assessments and implement safety measures under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Repeated accidents at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries are also drawing growing attention from the political sphere. Kim Min-seok, Jung Chung-rae, and Song Young-gil, all candidates for the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) leadership, issued messages of mourning immediately after the accident and called for a thorough investigation into the cause while pushing to create safer industrial workplaces.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said it recognizes the seriousness of the Gunsan Shipyard accident and will devote all efforts to preventing a recurrence. As an initial step, it carried out a "Safety Shutdown" from July 29 to 31. The move was intended to ease criticism over safety complacency and underscore the importance of safety-centered management. On July 29, the company provided special safety training for all employees. From July 30 to 31, it suspended production activities at all of its worksites and took various steps to create a safer working environment. A company official said, "We are deeply saddened by the recent tragic accident." The official added, "We offer our heartfelt condolences for the deceased and extend our deepest sympathy to the bereaved family." The official also said, "We will actively cooperate with the investigation by the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the accident and will make every effort to handle the aftermath and prevent a recurrence."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.