Five Fruits That Can Help Boost Immunity in Summer

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Summer, with its heat waves, tropical nights, and frequent overuse of air conditioning, is a season when the body’s ability to regulate temperature weakens and metabolic balance can easily be disrupted.

When water and minerals are lost through sweat, immune cell activity declines, raising the risk of various infectious diseases. Instead of supplements, using seasonal summer fruits can help with both hydration and immune support. Here are five seasonal fruits that can help strengthen immunity in summer.

◇ Watermelon

Watermelon, the quintessential summer fruit, is a leader in hydration. More than 90% of its flesh is water, making it essential for preventing dehydration and regulating body temperature in hot weather. It is also rich in potassium, which helps replenish electrolytes lost through sweat.

The lycopene abundant in watermelon’s red flesh acts as a powerful antioxidant that removes harmful oxygen species in the body and helps prevent damage to immune cells. In addition, citrulline in watermelon helps widen blood vessels, improve circulation, and relieve physical fatigue.

◇ Blueberry

Blueberries are a superfood optimized for strengthening immune responses. Anthocyanin, which gives them their distinctive purple color, works with vitamin C to help prevent cell damage and promote the elimination of harmful substances from the body.

Blueberries are also rich in dietary fiber, which feeds beneficial gut bacteria and improves intestinal health. Since a large share of the body’s immune cells are distributed in the gut-associated lymphoid tissue, or GALT, maintaining gut health through blueberry intake can lead to stronger overall immunity.

◇ Korean melon

Korean melon provides nutrients needed for the production and maintenance of immune cells. Its abundant vitamin C helps suppress the formation of fatigue-causing substances and boosts resistance to external viruses.

It is also rich in folic acid, a nutrient essential for immune cell production and cell division. Korean melon contains relatively high levels of vitamin C and folic acid not only in the flesh but also in the placental part where the seeds are attached, so eating it whole can provide more nutrients.

◇ Peach

Peaches, known for their sweet aroma and texture, provide nutrients that help maintain immune function.

Their high levels of vitamins A and C, along with organic acids such as malic acid and citric acid, help relieve fatigue and strengthen the body’s resistance.

Soluble fiber such as pectin helps promote bowel movement and supports the removal of toxins from the intestines. Polyphenols also provide strong antioxidant effects, protecting immune cells that are easily damaged by ultraviolet rays and intense heat.

◇ Grape

Grapes, which are in season in summer, are fruits that help boost immunity against viruses and bacteria. Resveratrol, found in large amounts in grape skins and seeds, is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

The glucose and fructose unique to grapes are quickly absorbed by the body and can be used as an energy source. They are also rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanin and flavonoids, which help ease physical stress caused by extreme heat.

Experts advised, "Summer immune decline is not just about feeling tired; it can also cause various illnesses such as heat-related ailments, colds, and gastroenteritis. Eating nutrient-rich seasonal summer fruits once or twice a day, along with a balanced diet, enough sleep, and regular exercise, can help maintain immunity."

They added, "However, fruit also contains fructose and sugar, so eating too much at once can cause blood sugar to rise sharply. Therefore, people with diabetes or kidney disease should consume appropriate amounts based on their individual health condition."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.