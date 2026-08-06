"Sleep Deprivation Raises the Risk of Knee Osteoarthritis by 41%": Tips for Better Sleep During Tropical Nights

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the heat wave and tropical nights continue day after day, more people are losing sleep at night. Sleep deprivation does not simply cause fatigue or reduce quality of life; it also affects overall health. Medical studies have reported that lack of sleep can increase sensitivity to pain and may be linked to a higher risk of developing osteoarthritis. In particular, patients with arthritis or spinal disorders often feel existing pain more intensely when they do not sleep well, and worsening nighttime pain can in turn disrupt sleep, creating a vicious cycle. During periods of tropical nights, it is important to review both pain management and the environment and habits that support good sleep.

Park Jeong-hoon, head of the Neurology Center at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, said, "When sleep is insufficient, the brain regions that detect pain stimuli can become hypersensitive, while the functions that filter and suppress pain signals may weaken." He added, "As a result, the same level of stimulation may feel more painful than usual, or pain may not subside easily."

◇Less than 6 hours of sleep raises the risk of knee osteoarthritis by 41% compared with 7 hours

During tropical nights, high temperatures and humidity interfere with the normal sleep process. Before falling asleep, the body expands blood vessels in the skin to release heat and lower core temperature. But when the surrounding temperature and humidity are high, body heat is not released efficiently, making it harder to fall asleep. Even after falling asleep, people may wake up frequently or fail to maintain deep sleep for long enough.

The process by which sleep deprivation intensifies pain involves a complex interaction between the nervous system and the immune system. When sleep is lacking, the brain areas that detect pain stimuli become more reactive, while the areas that evaluate and regulate pain may slow down. As a result, the threshold for feeling pain drops, and the same level of stimulation can feel more painful than usual.

Repeated sleep deprivation can also affect immune regulation and increase inflammatory substances in the body. This systemic inflammatory response, combined with local inflammation and pain in the joints, can worsen existing pain and stiffness. In the end, pain causes frequent awakenings, deep sleep decreases, and the lack of sleep then intensifies the pain again, continuing the vicious cycle.

In a 2019 study published in the Journal of Neuroscience, adults who stayed up all night began to feel pain at lower temperatures than when they had slept enough, indicating a lower pain threshold. Brain imaging also showed stronger responses in the areas that detect the location and intensity of pain stimuli, while responses in the areas that evaluate and regulate pain signals were reduced.

In addition, a University of Washington study published in Arthritis Care & Research in 2026 followed about 500,000 adults and found that people who slept less than six hours a day had a 41% higher risk of developing knee osteoarthritis and a 31% higher risk of undergoing total knee replacement than those who slept seven hours. The researchers explained that short sleep, insomnia symptoms, and circadian rhythm disruption caused by night-shift work may be linked to osteoarthritis risk through multiple pathways.

◇Can you place a pillow or cushion between your knees?

To reduce the vicious cycle of sleep deprivation and pain caused by tropical nights, it is important to start with sleep posture. It is best to avoid sleeping on your stomach to escape the heat or dozing off in an uncomfortable position on a sofa or living room floor that does not properly support the spine. Sleeping on your stomach forces the neck to turn to one side for breathing, which can strain the cervical spine and cause the lower back to arch excessively.

When sleeping on your side, adjust the pillow height so that the line from the head through the neck and back remains naturally aligned. Placing a pillow or cushion between both knees can reduce twisting of the pelvis and lower back and prevent the knees from pressing against each other. If your lower back feels lifted or strained when lying on your back, placing a low pillow under the knees can help reduce tension in the lower back muscles.

In summer, keep the bedroom temperature at 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and humidity at around 40 to 60 percent, and make sure air conditioner or fan airflow does not blow directly on the body. Keep the lights dim and reduce exposure to bright screens such as smartphones before bedtime. Taking a lukewarm shower one to two hours before sleep may help lower core temperature as body heat is released, making it easier to fall asleep. However, washing with very cold water can make the body more alert and make sleep harder. Late-night drinking, overeating, caffeine intake, and vigorous exercise right before bed can also interfere with deep sleep and should be avoided.

Lee Dong-chan, chief medical officer of Neurosurgery at Mokdong Himchan Hospital, said, "It is important to prevent a painful area from bending too much or being pressed while sleeping, and to use pillows and other aids to control body alignment and pressure." He added, "However, even if you change your posture and sleep environment, if you keep waking up from nighttime pain or if joint swelling, warmth, numbness, or difficulty walking accompany the pain, you should not dismiss it as a sleep problem and should check the exact cause."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Provided by Himchan Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.