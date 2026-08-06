Accuracy in Epilepsy Drug Development Improves as World’s First Transcriptome Analysis Identifies the Optimal Animal Model

A process of analyzing data from epilepsy patients and animal models

[Sportschosun] Reporter Jang Jong-ho — Researchers have identified the animal model that best reflects patients’ disease types in a bid to develop treatments for refractory epilepsy.

The finding is expected to improve both the efficiency and the success rate of the drug development process.

The study was led by young physician-scientists trained through Yonsei University College of Medicine’s Integrated Physician-Scientist Training Program. Clinical instructor Kim Jun-ho of the Department of Neuroscience and researcher Lee Sang-bo of the Department of Biomedical Systems Informatics served as co-first authors, while Professor Kim Sang-woo of the Department of Biomedical Systems Informatics and Professor Kim Won-ju of the Department of Neuroscience were co-corresponding authors.

The results were published in a recent issue of the international journal Nature Communications (IF 18.1).

Refractory epilepsy cannot be controlled with medication. To develop new treatments, researchers must first conduct preclinical studies using animals before applying them to humans. Until now, however, there has been no objective standard for determining which animal model most closely reflects the characteristics of the actual disease, so researchers have often relied on experience.

The team conducted a large-scale transcriptome analysis integrating 694 human brain tissue samples and 362 rodent brain tissue samples from mouse and rat models. A transcriptome refers to the full set of genes expressed inside cells, and it is used to analyze disease characteristics at the molecular level.

The researchers created a framework called SIALAP, a systematic classification standard for animal models based on six criteria: species, induction method, administration route of the epilepsy-inducing agent, lateralization, age, and phase.

According to the analysis, a mouse model in which the epilepsy-inducing substance kainate was injected into the hippocampus most closely reproduced the condition of patients with refractory epilepsy accompanied by hippocampal sclerosis, in which neurons in the hippocampus are damaged.

A rat model in which epilepsy was induced by repeatedly applying electrical stimulation to the hippocampus was found to best reflect the condition of epilepsy patients without hippocampal sclerosis. This is the first time that different animal models have been shown at the molecular level to represent different forms of epilepsy.

Behind these achievements was Yonsei University College of Medicine’s physician-scientist training program. The program helps doctors, after completing clinical training in medical school, move into medical research. Clinical instructor Kim Jun-ho and researcher Lee Sang-bo are both focusing on research, including drug development, as physician-scientists.

Kim Jun-ho said, "I have always regretted that there was no objective standard for selecting the animal model that best reflects a patient’s epilepsy type." He added, "I hope this study helps lead to more accurate preclinical research and treatment development."

Professor Kim Sang-woo stated, "This is the first case in which the accuracy of an animal model was objectively evaluated by comparing human and animal genetic information." He added that he expects it to be used in drug development for not only epilepsy but also a range of other intractable diseases.

Professor Kim Won-ju said, "This is the first time in the world that an animal model’s ability to reflect human disease has been systematically verified at the transcriptome level." He added, "I hope this achievement can serve as a new milestone for preclinical epilepsy research around the world in the future."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Clinical instructor Kim Jun-ho, researcher Lee Sang-bo, Professor Kim Sang-woo, and Professor Kim Won-ju

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.