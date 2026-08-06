BEX Spirits Introduces Two Craft Bourbon Whiskeys Under the Bowman Brand

BEX Spirits Korea (BEX Spirits) is introducing two premium bourbon whiskeys, "Bowman Brothers Small Batch Bourbon" and "Isaac Bowman Port Barrel Bourbon," to the Korean market. The two new products will be available at E-Mart.

According to BEX Spirits on the 6th, the newly launched bourbon whiskey "Bowman" follows a traditional triple-distillation process and offers a much smoother, more refined aroma and taste than typical bourbon whiskeys.

Bowman Brothers Small Batch Bourbon is made by distilling carefully selected malt in the traditional way and then blending it with specially chosen oak barrels selected by the master blender. It is known for its rich cherry and apple aromas, along with subtle vanilla and spicy notes.

Isaac Bowman Port Barrel Bourbon was created based on the "Port Finish Bourbon," which was named the World's Best Bourbon at the 2016 World Whiskies Awards (WWA). It is produced by selecting bourbon distilled from American white oak barrels and finishing it in oak casks that were previously used to age port wine.

Lee Soong-no, CEO of BEX Spirits Korea, said, "The two Bowman products can be an option that offers a differentiated taste and experience in bourbon whiskey."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.