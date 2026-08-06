Kakao Enterprise appoints Lee Jae-han as new CEO... "Will strengthen AI transformation business"

◇Lee Jae-han, CEO of Kakao Enterprise

Kakao Enterprise has appointed Lee Jae-han as its new CEO. The company said on the 6th that it held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and a board meeting and named Lee as its new chief executive.

According to Kakao Enterprise, Lee is an expert in cloud infrastructure and digital transformation (DX) who led the company's cloud and digital transformation businesses after serving as head of the cloud infrastructure and DX division and the business division. Before joining Kakao, he was a systems engineering leader responsible for designing and operating the infrastructure architecture of KakaoTalk. Lee plans to maintain continuity in AI infrastructure and the hybrid GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) business, while strengthening AI transformation (AX) capabilities to expand the company's customer base among enterprises and public institutions.

The new CEO of Kakao Enterprise said, "We are at a turning point where the importance of AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, and AI platforms is growing." He added, "Based on Kakao Enterprise's cloud technology expertise and technical capabilities, we will work to lead AI transformation and drive change across industries."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.