KORAIL+ supports everything from train bookings to lodging reservations, expanding convenience for rail travel

Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) has launched KORAIL+, an integrated rail app that lets users book trains and reserve lodging, rental cars and leisure products in one place.

According to KORAIL on the 6th, KORAIL+ is designed to strengthen its mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) offering linked to ticket information and expand travel-related services. On the "My Ticket" screen, users can quickly check transportation and travel information around their departure and arrival stations. The "Mobility and Convenience" menu also allows real-time access to parking information at the destination station, while transportation services such as rental cars, car sharing and tourist taxis, as well as accommodations and leisure passes, can be booked directly.

KORAIL has also expanded the scope of its MaaS services. By extending services that were previously centered on KTX to major stations on SRT routes, including Suseo and Dongtan, it now supports the luggage delivery service Jimcarry. Without installing a separate lodging app, users can also book stays at about 30,000 accommodations near major railway stations nationwide.

Lee Min-sung, head of KORAIL’s Passenger Business Division, said, "KORAIL+ is an integrated platform that can handle everything from train use to travel preparation in one place." He added, "We will continue to advance KORAIL’s MaaS by expanding the services customers need from their perspective."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.