Jeju Air to Recruit Cabin Crew in Second Half of the Year... "Plan to Expand Talent Pool"

Jeju Air is moving to secure more staff to ensure safe operations.

According to Jeju Air on the 6th, the airline will hold an open recruitment process for new cabin crew members in the second half of 2026. Applications can be submitted through Jeju Air's recruitment website until 5 p.m. on the 13th. The hiring scale is expected to be in the double digits.

Work locations will be Seoul, Incheon, and Busan. There is no educational requirement, but applicants must submit official language test scores above a certain threshold, such as TOEIC or OPIc. Those with Japanese or Chinese language skills may apply separately under the language-specialist track. A physical fitness certificate of Grade 3 or higher, issued by a National Fitness Award 100 certification center, is also required.

Jeju Air is helping applicants prepare for recruitment by sharing advice from current cabin crew members on its official YouTube channel, including how to write applications, how to prepare for interviews, and job-related tips.

A Jeju Air official said, "We plan to proactively secure and systematically develop specialized personnel who will be responsible for aviation safety, thereby expanding our pool of experienced cabin crew talent." The official added, "We will comprehensively evaluate applicants' core competencies and select talent capable of ensuring cabin safety."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.