FugenBio's Cellab Takes Part in Gift Box for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Cellab's "Biogenic Essence 90%" was included as a sponsored item in the gift box for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 31st of last month.

Cellab from FugenBio joined the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

"Cellab" was part of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

FugenBio's "Cellab" sponsored "Biogenic Essence 90%" for the gift box at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 31st of last month at Incheon Paradise City.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards is South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming content. It selects winners from dramas and entertainment programs released on major platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, TVING and Coupang Play, based on both popularity and artistic merit.

At this year's 5th ceremony, winners were chosen after fierce competition across 18 categories, including grand prizes, best works, lead acting awards, supporting acting awards and rookie awards in both the drama and entertainment divisions. Kim Go-eun took home the grand prize, while The Legend of Kitchen Soldier won best drama and "My Girlfriend Is a Virgin, but I Want to Date" won best entertainment program. The lead acting awards went to Park Hae-soo and Shin Hye-sun, while Kim Won-hoon and Kim Sook each received the entertainment performer awards.

Cellab's "Biogenic Essence 90%".

Meanwhile, "Biogenic Essence 90%" is the flagship product that represents the Cellab brand and is affectionately known as the "national essence." As of the first half of this year, cumulative sales had surpassed 8 million bottles, with cumulative revenue reaching 200 billion won.

The product contains 92.8% of the raw bioactive ingredient CLEPS®, and has stood out in the premium skincare market by excluding chemical preservatives, artificial colorants and artificial fragrances, while emphasizing ingredients and safety. CLEPS was discovered during the cultivation of the rare microorganism Serpula lacrymans, which FugenBio encountered while developing a diabetes treatment, and is known to potentially help with anti-glycation and anti-aging skincare.

FugenBio said, "We want to offer artists who always deliver their best despite long shoots, heavy makeup and harsh conditions a true 'skin break' through Cellab Biogenic Essence," adding, "It is an honor for Cellab to be part of such a meaningful awards ceremony where the key figures behind the rise of K-content gather together."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.