KT CEO Park Yoon-young Inspects AI Data Center Site, Says Group Capabilities Must Be Combined to Boost Competitiveness

KT CEO Park Yoon-young has begun on-site management efforts to strengthen the company’s competitiveness in the AI data center (AIDC) business. KT is pushing to expand demand-driven AIDC operations based on its data center operating experience and network capabilities.

According to KT on the 6th, Park visited kt cloud’s Mokdong 2 data center in Yangcheon District, Seoul, to review the current status of AIDC and cloud infrastructure operations, as well as the application of next-generation technologies. He toured the Integrated Control Center and key facilities, and encouraged data center staff. He also called for the establishment of a stable infrastructure operation system and stronger on-site response capabilities. In particular, he checked the status of DCI (Data Center Interconnection), a technology that links data centers. DCI is a core technology that connects and processes the growing traffic between data centers as AI services expand. Park stressed that KT must improve the quality and stability of AI services that customers can actually feel, based on DCI.

Park also visited the AI Innovation Center inside the Mokdong 2 data center to review the development and testing of next-generation AIDC technologies. The Mokdong 2 data center is where KT is verifying a range of solutions designed to improve power efficiency and operational stability, including the D2C (Direct-to-Chip) liquid cooling technology first commercialized in Korea at the Gasan AI Data Center.

“AIDC is a key infrastructure for KT to leap forward as an AX Platform Company,” Park said. “We must turn our accumulated data center operating experience and technical know-how into differentiated competitiveness, and work together so that the group’s capabilities can translate into customer value.”

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.