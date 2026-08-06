Binggrae to Sponsor RCY National Camp with 100 Million Won, Providing Snacks Including Melona

Binggrae said on the 6th that it will donate 100 million won to the RCY National Camp, hosted by the Korean Red Cross, and provide its products to participating teenagers. The RCY National Camp is an educational and experiential program for Red Cross youth (RCY) members and leaders from across the country.

The RCY National Camp began on the 5th and will end on the 7th. It is being held at Mokpo National Maritime University and in the Mokpo City area, with 1,200 teenagers and leaders taking part. Participants will join a range of hands-on programs, including education on humanitarianism and safety, local cultural tours, and exchange activities. Through this sponsorship, Binggrae plans to help young participants take part safely even during the hot summer and learn the values of respect for life and safety.

A Binggrae official said, "We are pleased to take part in this meaningful event where RCY youth from across the country learn and interact together," adding, "We hope the participants enjoy a fun and meaningful time with Binggrae products."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.