KT Expands Application of AI Real-time Spam Blocking to All Customers

KT announced on the 6th that it has expanded the application of its AI-powered real-time spam blocking service to all customers.
The service is provided free of charge to all customers, including KT and budget mobile phone users. KT had previously developed a service applying AI-based detection technology to combat new and modified forms of spam. According to KT, the AI spam blocking service was piloted starting last January for 800,000 customers who had set the sensitivity of the smart blocking function to "High" in the "KT Spam Blocking" app. After a stabilization process, AI functionality was added to the existing "Spam Blocking Service" and expanded to all customers starting on the 29th of last month.
003%, and zero related VOCs (customer inquiries) were recorded. 5% compared to the previous service. KT also plans to launch a "Real-time Spam Blocking Notification Service" in August.
Users can check the history and status of blocked spam in real time. Choi Se-jun, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Strategy at KT’s Customer Division, stated, "The AI spam blocking function was developed to protect customers from various types of spam and digital crimes," adding, "We will strengthen our prevention-oriented customer protection system by further advancing AI-based detection technology. " Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.