KT Expands Application of AI Real-time Spam Blocking to All Customers

KT announced on the 6th that it has expanded the application of its AI-powered real-time spam blocking service to all customers.

The service is provided free of charge to all customers, including KT and budget mobile phone users. KT had previously developed a service applying AI-based detection technology to combat new and modified forms of spam. According to KT, the AI ​​spam blocking service was piloted starting last January for 800,000 customers who had set the sensitivity of the smart blocking function to "High" in the "KT Spam Blocking" app. After a stabilization process, AI functionality was added to the existing "Spam Blocking Service" and expanded to all customers starting on the 29th of last month.

003%, and zero related VOCs (customer inquiries) were recorded. 5% compared to the previous service. KT also plans to launch a "Real-time Spam Blocking Notification Service" in August.

Users can check the history and status of blocked spam in real time. Choi Se-jun, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Strategy at KT’s Customer Division, stated, "The AI ​​spam blocking function was developed to protect customers from various types of spam and digital crimes," adding, "We will strengthen our prevention-oriented customer protection system by further advancing AI-based detection technology. " Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.