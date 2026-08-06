In an Era of High Prices, Partial Remodeling Emerges as a New Trend in the Interior Market

Provided by KCC Glass HomeCC

As construction and labor costs rise and the burden of a full remodel grows, 'partial remodeling'—improving only the spaces that are needed instead of renovating an entire home—has emerged as a new consumer trend in the interior market.

HomeCC, the interior brand of KCC Glass, recently surveyed preferences for YouTube content related to materials and installation products through an official Instagram event. The results showed strong interest in 'HomeCC Space Package,' a partial installation product.

A total of 770 people took part in the survey. 'HomeCC Space Package' received 498 votes, or 64.7%, ranking first in preference ahead of the high-insulation window product 'HomeCC Window ONE Villaz' and the premium flooring product 'Forestone.'

The industry sees the result as reflecting consumer demand for partial remodeling, which reduces cost pressure while still delivering a noticeable change to living spaces.

'HomeCC Space Package' is a product that allows customers to choose only the spaces they want to renovate from five key areas: the kitchen, bathroom, entrance, living room and bedroom.

Based on KCC Glass's premium building materials, it offers customized designs for each space, making it possible to achieve an interior finish comparable to that of a newly built apartment.

In particular, the bathroom package is designed to allow relatively hassle-free construction even while living in the home, as it uses a panel-based method that shortens the installation period and reduces noise and dust.

It also stands out because experts curate the materials and design in advance, easing the burden of choice for consumers.

Competition in the partial remodeling market is also intensifying.

Hanssem Co., Ltd. is operating 'Style Edition,' which suggests styles by space, while LX Hausys is targeting the market with bathroom and kitchen packages 'Selection' and 'Zenith 9.' Ohouse has also joined the competition by expanding partial installation services through its subsidiary 'Ohouse Construction.'

A KCC Glass official said, "As the burden of construction costs rises, more consumers are choosing to improve the spaces they need first rather than changing the entire home," adding, "Going forward, we plan to continue expanding a range of space-specific remodeling products tailored to customers' budgets and lifestyles, based on proven premium materials and installation know-how."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.