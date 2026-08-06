'Healthy' Sharing Race... A Flood of Citizen-Participatory 'Donation Activity' Events

This autumn, a series of charity events are being held in Seoul where participants practice sharing through walking and running.

As "donation activities"—which go beyond simple sports events to utilize participation fees and funds raised to support vulnerable groups both domestically and internationally—become more widespread, interest is growing among citizens seeking to combine healthy leisure with social contribution. Oxfam Korea, an international relief and development organization, will host the "2026 Oxfam Trailwalker Seoul" in the Gwanghwamun area of ​​Seoul on October 17. Oxfam Trailwalker, Korea's leading challenge-based charity event that has been held in Gurye, South Jeolla Province and Inje, Gangwon Province since 2017, is moving its venue to downtown Seoul for the first time this year. The event will take place along a 20km course connecting iconic Seoul landmarks such as Cheonggyecheon Stream, the Seoul City Wall Trail, Naksan Park, Mt.

Bugak, Mt. Inwang, Gyeongbokgung Palace, and Gwanghwamun. Participants will build teamwork by walking together in groups of four, and donations collected through team funding will be used for Water, Sanitation (WASH) projects in Nepal, emergency relief, and support projects for vulnerable groups worldwide. Registration is open until September 17.

Prior to this, Good Neighbors will host the 'Good Neighbors Race with Think Us' on September 12 at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, with approximately 3,000 participants. The event will feature a 5km walking course and a 10km running course suitable for families, and all participation fees will be used to support groups vulnerable to the climate crisis, such as for forestation projects in Mongolia. On-site exhibitions and hands-on programs introducing climate crisis response projects will also be provided, allowing participants to experience the meaning of the environment and sharing firsthand.

Esports team T1 will host the 'T1 Wish Run,' a charity running event where they run with fans, on September 19 at Misa Regatta Park in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province. All proceeds from the event are scheduled to be donated to support vulnerable groups. Recently, the culture of giving has evolved beyond the simple delivery of sponsorship funds into participatory campaigns combined with various activities such as running, walking, and hiking.

These donation events are on the rise because they allow participants to take care of their health while practicing social values, and enable organizing institutions to expand their reach to diverse generations. An industry official stated, "With large-scale donation events being held consecutively this autumn in easily accessible locations such as downtown Seoul and Han River Park, we expect that opportunities to participate in giving without burden in daily life will become even more diverse. " Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.