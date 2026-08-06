"A Newborn Was Inside Her Shorts..." Gave Birth on a Motorcycle Outside a Hospital

Photo source: X

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A pregnant woman in Vietnam gave birth on a motorcycle outside a hospital in a dramatic emergency.

According to VnExpress, Phu Luong Hospital in Thai Nguyen Province said on the 4th that it had safely treated a 25-year-old woman and her newborn after she gave birth at the hospital entrance.

The woman, who was 32 weeks pregnant, suddenly felt severe abdominal pain and labor around 6 a.m. on the 3rd. With no time even to prepare for delivery, the couple immediately rode a motorcycle to the hospital.

By the time they reached the main gate and got off the motorcycle, the baby had already been born.

In a video released online, the newborn could be seen inside the woman's shorts while she was still on the motorcycle. Medical staff rushed over and safely caught the baby. They initially tried to cut the umbilical cord at the scene, but when that proved difficult, they quickly moved the mother onto an emergency stretcher and transported her into the hospital.

The hospital said this was the woman's fourth pregnancy, and that she had previously received treatment there for symptoms of threatened miscarriage.

The newborn boy weighed 2 kilograms, and both the mother and baby are currently reported to be in good health.

The story quickly spread on social networking service along with the video taken at the hospital entrance, drawing major attention locally. Many netizens have praised the medical staff for calmly responding at the scene and safely protecting both the mother and newborn.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.