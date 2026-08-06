Ten Friends Who Bought Lottery Tickets Together for 15 Years Win 7.7 Billion Won

Photo courtesy of Big Ticket

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Ten friends who had been buying lottery tickets together for 15 years have won the equivalent of 7.7 billion won in a lottery draw in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to local media reports, including College Times, Filipino baker Reynaldo Erboso won first prize in the Big Ticket lottery in a draw held on the 4th.

The winning ticket number was 267822, and the prize was 20 million dirhams, or about 7.7 billion won.

The win was achieved by a 10-member group that included Erboso. The group, made up of workers from the Philippines, India, and Bangladesh, reportedly pooled their money and bought lottery tickets regularly for about 15 years.

A friend from Bangladesh chose the winning numbers, and Erboso bought the ticket on behalf of the group.

The total prize money of 20 million dirhams will be split equally among the 10 winners.

In an interview with local media, Erboso said, "I have not yet decided how I will use the prize money," adding, "I plan to take enough time and make careful plans."

Big Ticket is one of the UAE's flagship lotteries, with its first draw held in 1992.

Meanwhile, last month, a worker from India made headlines after winning the first prize of 25 million dirhams, or about 9.7 billion won.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.