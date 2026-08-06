Stricter Sunscreen Regulations to Protect Marine Ecosystems... Kolmar Korea Secures Coral-Based Toxicity Testing System

◇A Kolmar Korea researcher conducts cosmetic safety testing. Photo courtesy of Kolmar Korea.

Recently, the United States, Europe (EU), and Australia have tightened sunscreen regulations to protect marine ecosystems.

Since Palau, a South Pacific island nation, banned products containing certain sunscreen ingredients in 2020, interest has continued to grow in developing and verifying products with marine environmental impact in mind.

In this regard, Kolmar Korea said it recently passed an environmental toxicity test conducted by France-based environmental toxicology assessment agency ReefTox.

ReefTox, a specialized agency that tests and evaluates how cosmetics affect marine ecosystems using coral, is an official partner of global certification body SGS. It verifies environmental toxicity by exposing coral to products for a set period and then comprehensively measuring bleaching, tissue loss rates, and survival rates. Because coral is not classified as a laboratory animal under current regulations, the method is known as an alternative assessment tool for scientifically verifying the impact of products on marine ecosystems in the cosmetics industry, where animal testing is banned. Demand for 'reef friendly' products is also rising among global consumers.

Last year, Kolmar Korea signed an MOU with ReefTox and became the only company in South Korea to secure its testing system. As a result, sunscreen products developed and manufactured by Kolmar Korea can carry the certification mark, REEFTOX TESTED, if they pass ReefTox testing. The mark serves to intuitively communicate the product's eco-friendliness to consumers.

Kolmar Korea also recently conducted ReefTox tests on two of its own sunscreen products, one mineral and one chemical. The results showed that neither product caused significant toxicity to coral. This demonstrates the company's technology for developing coral-safe sunscreens while also establishing a verification system that adds scientific backing to clients' 'reef friendly' products.

Based on this verification system, Kolmar Korea plans to actively support its clients' expansion into global markets. In particular, it aims to improve access to coral-based toxicity testing so clients can respond more effectively to the eco-friendly sun care market.

A Kolmar Korea official said, "In the global sun care market, environmental safety is increasingly being recognized as an important competitive edge, alongside sunscreen performance," adding, "We will continue to actively support our clients' development of eco-friendly products and their entry into overseas markets with verification systems and technologies that meet global standards."

Meanwhile, Kolmar Korea has obtained certification from the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS) to issue internationally accredited test reports in the sunscreen sector.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.