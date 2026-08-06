Drone Carrying Explosives Found at German Airport; Cargo Plane Also Collides with Unidentified Flying Object

A police officer wearing protective gear walks past an explosive ordnance disposal robot at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany on the 5th local time. Reuters/Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] German authorities have launched an anti-terror investigation after a drone carrying explosives was found at an airport and a cargo plane later collided with an unidentified flying object in nearby airspace.

According to the BBC, police in the German state of Saxony said on the 5th local time that they had discovered and disabled a drone equipped with explosives at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

The drone was found by an airport employee near the parking area for aircraft belonging to Antonov Airlines, a Ukrainian cargo carrier. Police deployed an explosive ordnance disposal robot, removed the detonator attached to the drone first, and then safely handled it.

Separately, a cargo plane also collided with an unidentified flying object near the same airport.

Although part of the aircraft was slightly damaged, it changed its destination to Hannover Airport in Germany and landed safely.

Leipzig/Halle Airport serves as a logistics hub for the German military and NATO allies. It is also used by Antonov Airlines, which lost its home base after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as a cargo base. The airport is also a key European hub for global logistics company DHL.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said of the incident, "This is an example that shows a new level of threat," adding, "It is difficult to see this as the work of amateurs, and it appears to be a professional hybrid threat scenario."

He did not name any specific suspects, but said, "We are investigating, including the possibility that foreign forces were involved."

In an interview with German media, Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, argued, "Who else but Russia could do something like this?" Russia, however, has not issued any statement on the incident.

In recent months, security concerns in Germany have been rising as unauthorized drones have been repeatedly spotted over military facilities, airports, energy terminals, ports, and logistics sites. German police suspect Russia may have been involved in some of the incidents, but the Russian government has denied all related allegations.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.