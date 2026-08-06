Video for Baemin Cheer Dosirak Campaign at National Youth Sports Festival Tops 5 Million Views in 13 Days

◇ Baemin Cheer Dosirak campaign video. Photo courtesy of Baedal Minjok

The campaign video for Baemin Dosirak, operated by Woowa Brothers, the company behind Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, has drawn millions of views.

The campaign, launched under the name "Baemin Cheer Dosirak" at the site of the 55th National Youth Sports Festival in Busan last May, was designed to support the sweat and effort of young athletes chasing their sports dreams. Baemin placed food trucks near venues for taekwondo, hockey, ssireum and archery, and served chicken, pizza, tteokbokki and shaved ice to teenage athletes who often could not freely eat their favorite foods because of strict training and weight management.

The video, titled "Delicious Support for You Who Ran Here by. Baemin Cheer Dosirak," surpassed 5 million views on YouTube just 13 days after its release.

Last May, Baemin also ran the "First Tasty Day by. Baemin Vacation Dosirak" campaign for Children's Day. The video for that campaign has since logged about 8.87 million cumulative views and won back-to-back honors at the Korea Advertising Awards and the Advertising of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, Baemin Vacation Dosirak, which delivers lunch boxes and Baemin meal vouchers through school teachers to children facing care gaps and concerns over skipped meals during school breaks, has provided about 180,000 meals to a cumulative 7,483 children since the pandemic began in 2020.

Kim Sohyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.