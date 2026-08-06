"After Listening to Cicadas for 4 Hours, I Couldn’t Hear Properly"... Natural Sounds Can Cause Hearing Loss

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[Sportschosun] A teenager in China who was exposed to the sound of cicadas for several hours in a summer forest was diagnosed with temporary hearing damage, according to a report. The case has raised warnings that even natural sounds can harm hearing if exposure lasts too long.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), an 18-year-old identified only by his surname Yang, who lives in Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, was continuously exposed to the sound of cicadas for about four hours while camping in a forest in early July.

At the time, Yang kept listening to the loud chorus of cicadas without wearing any special ear protection.

That evening, Yang began to feel a blocked, swollen sensation in his ears. He also developed symptoms that made it difficult to hear high-frequency sounds such as birdsong and smartphone notifications.

After visiting a hospital, Yang was diagnosed with temporary hearing damage caused by noise exposure. He reportedly recovered to normal hearing after avoiding loud environments and receiving treatment for two weeks.

A doctor at the hospital said that every summer, many patients come in with hearing problems caused by cicada sounds.

He explained, "Many people think natural sounds are harmless to the ears, but that is a misconception." He added, "The sound of one cicada is around 70 decibels, which is not a major issue. But when many cicadas cry out at once, the level can exceed 85 decibels, reaching the threshold where noise-induced hearing loss can begin."

He continued, "When exposed to intense noise for a certain period, the hair cells in the cochlea can be stimulated and swell. In most cases, recovery is possible after one to two weeks of sufficient rest."

However, he warned, "If the hair cells die, they do not regenerate." He added, "In that case, the hearing damage may become permanent, and the person may have to rely on hearing aids."

Netizens who saw the case reacted by saying, "I thought listening to cicadas in the forest was only relaxing, but I didn’t know it could affect your health," "Looks like earplugs are needed even when camping," and "I can relate. I’ve had a similar experience."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.