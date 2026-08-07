"Pesticide Exposure Raises Risk of Fatal ALS by Up to 71%," Study Warns

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that people who are frequently exposed to pesticides at work face up to a 71% higher risk of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Researchers at Laval University in Canada published findings in the international journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine showing that people occupationally exposed to pesticides had a 61% to 71% higher risk of developing ALS than those who were not exposed.

ALS is a rare neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons that carry signals from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles gradually break down. As the disease progresses, patients lose strength in their arms and legs, then their ability to speak, swallow, and breathe. About 80% of patients are known to die within five years of diagnosis.

After a comprehensive analysis of ALS-related studies published around the world from 1990 to 2025, the researchers said that people occupationally exposed to pesticides had a significantly higher risk of developing the disease. They also found that the greater the intensity of pesticide exposure, the higher the risk of ALS.

Differences were also seen by sex. Among men, occupational pesticide exposure was associated with about twice the risk of ALS compared with those who were not exposed, while no statistically clear association was found in women.

Among the various types of pesticides, the researchers found that herbicides and insecticides were particularly linked to higher risk.

Glyphosate, a widely used herbicide, is the most commonly used herbicidal ingredient in the world. Some studies have suggested that it may disrupt signaling between nerve cells and trigger inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, potentially accelerating motor neuron damage. Another herbicide, atrazine, has also been reported to be associated with other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease (PD). However, the researchers said further study is needed to determine a direct causal link between individual pesticide ingredients and ALS.

In this study, pesticide exposure does not refer to the level encountered by ordinary consumers through food. Instead, it refers to repeated exposure through the skin or respiratory system in work settings where pesticides are mixed or sprayed directly.

In particular, crop growers and harvest workers, pesticide mixing and spraying workers, greenhouse employees, and people involved in sorting and packaging agricultural products are highly likely to be repeatedly exposed to pesticide residues or airborne pesticide particles.

The researchers noted that previous studies have reported pesticide exposure is linked not only to ALS, but also to blood disorders, respiratory diseases, endocrine abnormalities, nervous system damage, infertility, and a higher risk of certain cancers. They stressed the need for strict use of protective equipment and stronger management to minimize exposure in the workplace.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.