"I Started Coughing After Turning on the Air Conditioner"... If It Lasts, It Could Be Asthma

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] As the heat wave continues, air conditioner use is surging.

However, cool indoor air in summer can irritate the airways with cold, dry air and a large temperature gap between indoors and outdoors, triggering a dry cough. People often dismiss this as air-conditioning sickness or lingering cold symptoms, but if the cough persists or keeps coming back, it is important to check for the possibility of a respiratory disease, including asthma.

Asthma is a representative chronic respiratory disease. In adults, it may appear not as shortness of breath or wheezing, but as repeated coughing, which can be mistaken for a cold. According to data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), more than 1 million people receive treatment for the condition each year. The actual number of patients is believed to be even higher when those with mild or atypical symptoms who do not seek medical care are included.

Professor Moon Hwa-sik of the Department of Pulmonology at Central Hospital, a teaching-affiliated hospital of Hanyang University, said, "Coughing is a normal defense mechanism that protects the lungs, but because it appears commonly across many respiratory diseases, it is difficult to determine the cause outright." He added, "If a cough lasts a long time or keeps recurring, it is important to look at the pattern and duration together and identify the cause through appropriate testing."

◇Asthma narrows the airways, and in some cases only a cough appears without typical symptoms

Asthma is a disease in which chronic inflammation in the bronchi increases airway hyperresponsiveness. As a result, the airways can react easily to various triggers such as cold, dry air, sudden temperature changes, fine dust, and allergens, leading to repeated coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and wheezing.

Asthma can take many forms depending on how symptoms appear and what triggers them. Common examples include allergic asthma, which develops as an immune response to allergens such as house dust mites, pollen, mold, and pet dander, and exercise-induced asthma, in which symptoms worsen when the airways constrict in response to specific triggers such as exercise or cold air.

Asthma does not always come with shortness of breath or wheezing. Cough-variant asthma is a form in which airway inflammation and hyperresponsiveness mainly show up as coughing, and diagnosis can be delayed because it is often mistaken for lingering symptoms after a cold. Therefore, if a cough continues or recurs without a clear cause, it is necessary to check for the possibility of a respiratory disease, including asthma.

◇Persistent cough is not always asthma; lung, heart, and digestive disorders can also be the cause

A long-lasting cough is not always caused by asthma. Coughing can result from a wide range of causes, including not only lung disease but also rhinitis, gastroesophageal reflux, and reduced heart function. Treatment and management also differ depending on the cause.

Pneumonia can begin with symptoms similar to a cold, but if treatment is delayed, it can become severe. Tuberculosis can also cause a persistent cough, phlegm, and weight loss, so it must be considered in cases of long-term coughing. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, is a disease in which lung function gradually declines. In the early stages, it may present only as a simple cough or phlegm, and many patients are diagnosed late without realizing they have the condition.

In addition, postnasal drip syndrome can cause throat clearing and a foreign-body sensation due to mucus dripping down the back of the throat, while reflux esophagitis can sometimes cause only a dry cough without heartburn. Reduced heart function, including heart failure, can also lead to coughing and shortness of breath.

When a cough persists, it is important to check not only how long it has lasted, but also when it occurs, whether phlegm is present, and whether symptoms such as shortness of breath or chest pain accompany it. In particular, medical evaluation is needed to identify the exact cause if the cough lasts more than three weeks, keeps recurring, or is accompanied by high fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, or weight loss.

◇For asthma, steady management matters more than a cure... regular ventilation is also important

When patients visit a clinic for a persistent cough, doctors check the duration and pattern of the cough as well as any accompanying symptoms, then perform tests based on the suspected cause. If necessary, chest X-rays, blood tests, and sputum tests are used to check for pneumonia or infectious diseases, while pulmonary function tests are performed if asthma or impaired lung function is suspected.

If asthma is diagnosed, drug treatment such as inhalers is started depending on the frequency and severity of symptoms. Inhaled medication is delivered directly to the bronchi, helping control inflammation and reduce airway hyperresponsiveness. Asthma is a disease that requires steady management rather than a cure. Even if symptoms improve, patients should not stop treatment on their own and should continue managing the condition with medical staff.

In summer, cold, dry air from air conditioning, the temperature difference between indoors and outdoors, and allergens such as mold and house dust mites can irritate the airways. Maintaining an appropriate indoor temperature, ventilating regularly, and managing air conditioner filters can help reduce worsening of symptoms.

Professor Moon said, "Chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma differ from patient to patient in terms of symptoms and aggravating factors, and the course of the disease and response to treatment can also vary accordingly." He added, "If coughing or shortness of breath persists or recurs, it is important to carefully assess the characteristics of the symptoms and the triggers, and provide treatment and management tailored to the patient's condition."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Moon Hwa-sik

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.