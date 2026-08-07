Seoul National University Dental Hospital says Starbucks Korea supports dental treatment costs for vulnerable people with disabilities

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Seoul National University Dental Hospital, led by Director Kim Sung-kyun, held a ceremony on the 5th with Starbucks Korea, headed by CEO Shin Dong-woo, to deliver a fund for dental treatment support aimed at improving oral health for vulnerable people with disabilities.

The fund was raised from a portion of the sales at the Seoul National University Dental Hospital branch, Starbucks' third Community Store.

Since opening in 2021, the Seoul National University Dental Hospital branch has steadily carried out support projects to build a safety net for oral health care for people with disabilities. It has raised a cumulative 600 million won in dental treatment funds and has supported dental treatment and surgery costs for 227 patients with disabilities so far.

The latest fund will also be used to cover treatment and surgery costs for patients with disabilities who require general anesthesia and dental surgery because of rare, incurable diseases or severe disabilities.

Yeo In-seong, head of the Dental Hospital for People with Disabilities at Seoul National University Dental Hospital, said, "The oral health safety net project we are carrying out with Starbucks is providing meaningful help to many patients with disabilities." He added, "We will continue to work closely together to improve medical access for people with disabilities and do our best to support healthier lives."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.