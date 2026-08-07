Avoiding Three Risk Factors in Midlife Could Add 13 Years of Dementia-Free Life

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that avoiding three risk factors in midlife — high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and smoking — could allow people to enjoy up to 13 additional years of healthy life without dementia.

A joint research team from the United States and China published the findings in Neurology, the official journal of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), showing that preventing or managing these conditions in midlife can significantly lower the risk of dementia.

The researchers tracked 12,409 dementia-free adults living in the United States, with an average age of 55, for an average of 26 years after assessing whether they had high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or smoked.

The analysis showed that people with none of the three risk factors lived an average of 30.1 more years without dementia.

By contrast, those with one risk factor saw their dementia-free years fall to 26.3 on average. The figure dropped to 21 years for people with two risk factors, and to just 17 years for those with all three.

In other words, avoiding high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking could extend the period of healthy life without dementia by as much as 13 years.

The researchers said, "This shows that actively preventing these risk factors in midlife can be an important strategy for maintaining brain health for more than 10 years."

The study also found differences by sex and race.

Women lived longer without dementia than men even when they had the same risk factors, while White participants had a relatively longer dementia-free survival period than Black participants.

Experts said the study is significant because it did not simply examine the risk of developing dementia, but also showed how long people can actually live without it.

However, the researchers stressed that the findings do not mean dementia can be completely prevented. That is because dementia is a disease caused by a complex combination of factors, including genetics, aging and lifestyle.

Even so, experts advised that managing blood pressure and blood sugar properly from midlife and quitting smoking remain among the most realistic and effective ways to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and dementia.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.