Woman Hit by Flying Bat While Watching Baseball Files $10 Million Lawsuit

Stephanie Duluk, who was hit in the head by a flying bat while watching a game. Photo courtesy of YES Network and the New York Post.

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A woman who was struck in the head by a bat that flew into the stands during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game has filed a lawsuit seeking more than 14 billion won in damages against the team and others. According to the New York Post and other U.S. media outlets, Stephanie Duluk, 37, was watching the game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 2, local time, when she was suddenly hit in the head by a flying bat.

At the time, she was seated in a season-ticket seat directly behind home plate. The seat was in one of the premium sections sold at the highest price by the team, and protective netting had been installed there to guard against foul balls and bat-related accidents.

However, in the top of the fifth inning, Cleveland infielder Jose Ramirez lost his grip on the bat while batting, sending it into the stands. It cleared the netting and struck the woman hard in the head.

She said the impact knocked her to the ground and caused traumatic brain injury (TBI), a concussion, severe photophobia, and permanent damage to her neck and hand. She also said she has been unable to perform normal work since the accident. She has now filed a $10 million lawsuit against the team and others.

The broadcasters covering the game at the time also said, "The bat went over the protective netting and toward the stands."

Duluk's side blamed a structural defect in the protective netting for the accident.

Her legal team argued, "The netting in the section where the accident occurred was lower than in the sections on either side," adding, "As a result, it failed to stop the fast-moving bat."

They also pointed out, "Failing to install adequate netting behind home plate, where the strongest legal protections are required, is a failure of the team's safety management responsibility."

The New York Post reported that the New York Yankees had not yet issued a separate statement on the matter.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.