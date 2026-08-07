In the Heat, Preventing Dehydration Is Crucial... Broth-Based Foods Can Also Raise Blood Pressure

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the heat wave drags on day after day, the risk of heat-related illness and dehydration is rising.

In particular, people with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes need to be extra careful, as heat can cause blood pressure and blood sugar levels to fluctuate far more than usual. Dehydration does not simply cause thirst; it can also increase the risk of dizziness, falls, and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease.

Medical staff at Seoul National University Hospital emphasized that, to stay healthy during extreme heat, it is most important to drink enough water to prevent dehydration and not miss warning signs from the body.

◇For patients with high blood pressure in extreme heat, the biggest enemy is dehydration

For people with high blood pressure, the greatest concern during a heat wave is dehydration. When the body lacks water, blood pressure can drop and blood flow to the brain can decrease, leading to dizziness or reduced consciousness. In particular, standing up suddenly after sitting, or rising from a lying position, can trigger orthostatic hypotension and increase the risk of collapse. If that leads to a fall, it can become a serious accident.

It is easy to assume that heavy sweating means you should also replenish a lot of salt, but that is a common misconception. The salt concentration in sweat is lower than in blood, so the more you sweat, the more concentrated the salt in your blood becomes. For that reason, it is better to drink water frequently and sufficiently rather than consume more salt. You should also avoid frequently eating salty foods such as cold noodle broth when you feel thirsty. Broth-based foods are high in sodium and can actually raise blood pressure.

Professor Lee Hae-young, a cardiologist, said, "Even if blood pressure is measured lower than usual in summer, you should not reduce or stop your medication on your own." She added, "First, try replenishing fluids sufficiently. If blood pressure still remains low, it is safest to consult your doctor and discuss adjusting the medication."

◇For people with chronic diseases, lifestyle management comes before medication

Extreme heat affects not only blood pressure but also blood sugar. If diarrhea, alcohol consumption, or caffeine intake is added to a state in which blood volume has already decreased through sweating, the risk of dehydration rises further. As the blood becomes thicker, the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease can also increase. For that reason, it is best to avoid prolonged outdoor activity or work in hot, enclosed spaces whenever possible.

In particular, people taking blood pressure medication may experience low blood pressure or dizziness if dehydration is added on top. If you feel dizzy when standing up, if your blood pressure is much lower than usual, or if you experience severe palpitations or fainting, you should not adjust the medication yourself. Instead, consult your doctor. Diuretics control blood pressure by increasing urine output, so they carry a risk of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. Diabetes treatments in the SGLT2 inhibitor class can also cause fluid loss as they help excrete sugar through urine, so people should pay even closer attention to fluid intake in summer.

Regular meals are just as important as drinking enough water. Even if the heat makes you lose your appetite, skipping meals can reduce the body's ability to maintain fluid balance. For older adults in particular, missing meals can weaken the body and also impair digestion, often leading to loose stools, which can further raise the risk of dehydration. When digestion is poor, appropriate medication such as gastrointestinal motility agents may help.

Meals should generally focus on easy-to-digest proteins such as white fish or lean meat, while greasy foods and excessive drinking should be reduced. However, if fruit and vegetable intake becomes excessive, some people taking blood pressure medication may see their potassium levels rise, so caution is needed.

Along with dietary management, it is also important to adjust daily activity and indoor conditions. During periods of extreme heat, it is advisable to reduce aerobic exercise by 20 to 30 percent and get enough rest. Indoors, maintaining temperature and humidity with proper air conditioning is also important to reduce strain on the heart and blood vessels.

Professor Min-sun Park of the Department of Family Medicine (FM) said, "If your blood pressure drops in summer, you should not stop or reduce your blood pressure or diabetes medication on your own." She added, "The safest approach is to record both your blood pressure and symptoms, then consult your doctor and adjust treatment according to your individual condition."

◇It is dangerous to dismiss it as 'just the heat'... Seek immediate medical care if these symptoms appear

Most heat-related illnesses improve if you rest in a cool place and replenish fluids adequately. However, if not handled properly, they can progress to life-threatening heatstroke, so it is important not to miss the early warning signs.

In particular, if your body temperature rises above 40°C and you begin to stagger due to ataxia, or if unusual behavior or aggression appears, heatstroke should be suspected even if there is no loss of consciousness. In addition, if headaches, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting persist, or if severe muscle cramps, rapid pulse, or shortness of breath occur, you should seek medical attention without delay.

Another factor to watch is the sudden temperature change when moving from outdoors to indoors. Sharp temperature differences affect peripheral blood vessels and the autonomic nervous system, placing a heavy burden on the cardiovascular system. In particular, on days when the temperature exceeds 35°C, a fan alone is not enough to prevent heat-related illness for high-risk groups such as older adults. Rather than enduring the heat, it is better to use air conditioning actively and keep indoor temperatures within a safe range.

Professor Kim Tae-gyun of Emergency Medicine (EM) said, "If body temperature exceeds 40°C and unusual behavior or changes in consciousness appear, you should consider the possibility of heatstroke and seek immediate medical care." He added, "During heat waves, preventing dehydration through sufficient fluid intake and rest, and never dismissing warning signs from the body, is above all the most important thing."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Lee Hae-young of Cardiology at Seoul National University Hospital, Professor Min-sun Park of the Department of Family Medicine (FM), and Professor Kim Tae-gyun of Emergency Medicine (EM)

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.