7- and 4-year-old brothers secretly drive parents' car... Hit pedestrian, leaving them in critical condition

File photo source: Unsplash [Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Two brothers, aged 7 and 4, have caused shock in the United States by driving a car while their parents were asleep and hitting a pedestrian.

According to U. S.

media outlets such as ABC7 News and the New York Post, on the morning of the 6th (local time), a white passenger car struck the side of an oncoming vehicle at an intersection near Oakland, California. Due to the impact, the vehicle lost control and sped toward a nearby house, hitting a woman crossing the crosswalk before crashing into the house's fence and exterior wall to finally come to a stop.

A resident who witnessed the accident told a local broadcaster, "One child was holding the steering wheel, and the other appeared to be operating the accelerator and brake. " Released photos of the accident scene show the vehicle coming onto the sidewalk and coming to a stop after crashing into the wall next to the house fence.

The woman hit by the vehicle is reported to be in her 30s and was urgently transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The brothers' family stated, "While their parents were asleep He claimed, "The children took the car keys and drove the vehicle away.

" He stated that the 7-year-old brother suffered a broken leg, and the 4-year-old younger brother is suffering from symptoms of a concussion.

Currently, the parents are cooperating with the police investigation, and the police are examining the exact circumstances of the accident, including how the vehicle began to move and whether the guardians were responsible for supervision.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.