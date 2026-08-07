Association of Medical Professors "Striving to Reflect Field Conditions in Policy"... Professor Ko Beom-seok Elected as Next President

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Association of University Professors of Medicine (hereinafter the Association) held its regular general meeting on the 1st and discussed future operational plans to normalize medical education and training and to respond to pending medical issues.

Also on this day, Professor Ko Beom-seok of Ulsan National University College of Medicine was elected as the next president, and a meeting was held with representatives from the Korean Association of Resident Doctors (KARD), the Resident Doctors' Union, and the Korean Association of Medical Students (KAMS). First, Auditor Lee Ho-seok reported the audit results regarding the Association of Medical School Professors' major activities (administrative affairs) and financial (accounting) operations from April 2025 to March 2026. The audit of administrative affairs reviewed the progress of the Association's major projects, including the holding of extraordinary general meetings, opinions on legislative proposals, various press releases including open inquiries and statements, website redesign, external cooperation, and meetings with media outlets.

It was also reported that despite the membership fee increase for the 2025 academic year, most universities paid their dues smoothly, ensuring that the funds were appropriately executed for various projects. President Cho Yoon-jung reported on the status of responses regarding the legislation of the Patient Safety Act and the Patient Basic Act over the past year, and discussed the situation in the medical field, including medical education and training sites, and medical policy The importance of continuous engagement was emphasized to ensure that opinions are reflected in decisions. Furthermore, it was reported that plans have been made to establish faculty-to-student ratio standards by university as part of efforts to improve the medical education environment, including activities with the Ministry of Education’s Medical School Education Advisory Group and the creation of a National Medical School Committee within the Faculty Council.

It was also emphasized that legal advisory services to support the revitalization of university faculty unions are available at all times. In addition, it was announced that the reorganization of the Korean Association of Medical School Professors’ website is underway, with a schedule to open it to the general public at the end of October after gathering member feedback starting in September and undergoing revision procedures.

It was added that Professor Chae Hee-bok of Chungbuk National University has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Medical School Committee, and Professor Park Mi-sook of Yonsei University as the Chairperson of the Planning Committee. Furthermore, the bylaws were partially amended so that the terms of the current President and Auditor will expire in February 2027.

The election of the next President and Auditor was revised to be held on the same date, and the next President and Auditor were elected at this General Assembly. Professor Ko Beom-seok of Ulsan National University College of Medicine (currently Chairman of the Education and Training Committee) and Professor Lee Eun-bong of Seoul National University College of Medicine were unanimously elected as the next auditor.

In addition, the Association of Medical School Professors agreed to continuously establish a close cooperative system among professor, student, and resident organizations with the Association of Medical School Students, the Korean Association of Resident Doctors, and the Resident Doctors' Union to normalize medical education and improve the medical environment. Attendees shared the consensus that it is crucial for each organization to strengthen mutual communication and continue joint responses to resolve pending medical issues.

The Association of Medical School Professors emphasized, "We will continue to expand cooperation with the government and relevant medical organizations to normalize medical education and create a stable medical environment, and we will continue to make responsible policy proposals and engage in social communication. " Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.