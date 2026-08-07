"The parachute failed to open at 600 meters"... Airborne soldier dies at commemorative event

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 40s died in Russia after falling during an airborne forces commemorative event when his parachute failed to deploy properly.

According to The Sun, the accident occurred on the 2nd local time during a Russian Airborne Forces Day event held at Batolino Airfield near Moscow.

The deceased was a 41-year-old Russian airborne soldier who began his jump from an aircraft flying at an altitude of about 600 meters.

Video of the incident shows that the main parachute did not deploy properly after the jump, and the soldier was seen spinning in the air as he fell rapidly. He reportedly tried to open his reserve parachute immediately, but the distance to the ground was too short for it to fully deploy.

Russian Airborne Forces Day is held every year on August 2 to honor the founding and achievements of the airborne troops, with parachute demonstrations and commemorative ceremonies taking place across the country.

The accident occurred at an event held while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the Kremlin website that "airborne troops are made up of service members with outstanding courage, an unyielding spirit and strong camaraderie," and added that he "highly values the courage and dedication of airborne soldiers carrying out missions in the special military operation zone."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.