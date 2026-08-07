'Icon of the Blue Dragon' Lim Yoona Stuns in a 'Yunbit' Dress as Amorepacific's Sulwhasoo and Blue Dragon Series Awards MC Lim Yoona Elevate the Status of K-Content

'Blue Dragon goddess' Lim Yoona shows off her elegant presence at Sulwhasoo's photo zone at the reception for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

She is, as always, the 'icon of the Blue Dragon.'

Lim Yoona once again lit up the stage this year as the symbol of the Blue Dragon Series Awards and the 'Blue Dragon goddess.' At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon, she hosted the ceremony with her signature smooth delivery and steady stage presence. By taking the microphone for five consecutive years since the inaugural event, she once again proved that she is, quite literally, an irreplaceable icon.

This year's ceremony carried added meaning as Sulwhasoo, Amorepacific's flagship luxury beauty brand, participated as an official sponsor for the second straight year, following last year. Sulwhasoo's continued partnership with the Blue Dragon Series Awards drew industry attention, as it brought the heritage of K-beauty to the powerful global reach of K-streaming content.

Sulwhasoo's move is also closely tied to Lim Yoona, who has long served as the 'icon of the Blue Dragon.' The brand's motto, 'Journey to Holistic Beauty,' reflects the idea of beauty that deepens over time. That message naturally aligns with Lim Yoona's own growth story over the past five years, during which she has steadily expanded her career as the Blue Dragon goddess and built a devoted fan base through more mature acting.

At the reception, Lim Yoona drew intense flashes as she struck an elegant pose in front of Sulwhasoo's signature photo zone. In particular, she caught attention with transparent makeup that highlighted the healthy 'Yunbit' glow of her skin. She completed the refined 'Blue Dragon goddess' look with a seductive off-shoulder dress that beautifully revealed her shoulder line.

A Sulwhasoo representative said, "We are delighted to share this meaningful journey with the Blue Dragon Series Awards, which is raising the profile of K-content beyond Korea and onto the global stage." The representative added, "The elegant charm of our brand ambassador, Lim Yoona, created synergy with Sulwhasoo's beauty philosophy and helped convey the brand's direction in a sincere way."

Like Sulwhasoo's brand motto for this year, 'Journey to Holistic Beauty,' Lim Yoona continues to attract a loyal fan base with a charm and acting ability that have deepened over time. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

Lim Yoona showcases her 'Yunbit' beauty at Sulwhasoo's signature photo zone. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Series Awards is Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming content. It selects winners from dramas and entertainment programs released on major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, TVING, and Coupang Play, honoring works recognized for both popularity and artistic merit.

At this year's 5th ceremony, after fierce competition, winners were chosen in 18 categories across the drama and entertainment divisions, including grand prizes, best series, best actor and actress, best supporting actor and actress, and best newcomer awards. Kim Go-eun took home the grand prize. The best series award in the drama category went to 'The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,' while the best series award in the entertainment category went to 'I Was Born a Solo, but I Want to Date.' The best actor and actress awards went to Park Hae-soo and Shin Hye-sun, respectively, and the best entertainment performer awards went to Kim Won-hoon and Kim Sook. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.