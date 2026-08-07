Student Opens Fire at Middle School in Thailand, Killing 2 Teachers and Injuring at Least 15

Suspect in the shooting, left, and students evacuating. Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post, Reuters, Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A student opened fire at a middle school in Bangkok, Thailand, killing two teachers and injuring at least 15 others in a tragic incident.

The student who carried out the shooting was later found dead inside a school building.

According to Thai media outlets, including the Bangkok Post, police received a report at around 10 a.m. on the 7th that gunshots had been heard inside a middle school in the Bang Kruai area of Nonthaburi Province, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, urgently evacuating students and staff while cordoning off the area around the school to secure the site.

They also entered the campus and began searching for the suspect.

Witnesses claimed that "a student wearing a purple gym uniform fired dozens of shots inside the school."

Initial investigations confirmed that two teachers were killed and at least 15 people were injured in the shooting.

The suspect was identified as a third-year middle school student and reportedly confronted police on the third floor of the school building for some time after the attack.

Police, who launched an arrest operation, later confirmed that the student had suffered fatal injuries and was found dead. They believe the student shot himself.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the shooting, including the motive and how the suspect obtained the gun.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.