Heat-related illnesses surge as Korean medicine doctors offer prevention and treatment advice

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As record-breaking heat waves continue day after day, the number of heat-related illness patients is surging nationwide, and deaths have also been reported.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 2,665 heat-related illness cases and 23 deaths were recorded from May 15 to Aug. 4 this year.

Against this backdrop, the Association of Korean Medicine (AKOM), led by President Yoon Sung-chan, introduced ways to accurately distinguish heat-related illnesses, emergency response tips, and Korean medicine-based prevention and treatment methods.

The association emphasized, "Health damage caused by extreme heat is not just a simple inconvenience, but a medical emergency that can threaten lives." It added, "In particular, heat exhaustion and heatstroke have different causes and symptoms, so it is important to distinguish them accurately and respond appropriately. Herbal formulas such as Saengmaeksan and Cheongseoeikgitang are effective in preventing and treating heat-related illnesses."

◇ Reduce activity during peak heat hours and get enough rest and hydration

Heat exhaustion usually occurs after prolonged exposure to strong sunlight. Symptoms include headache, lethargy, dizziness, and loss of appetite. People often sweat heavily, and their skin may feel cool and clammy. Body temperature is usually normal or only slightly elevated.

Heatstroke, by contrast, is a far more dangerous condition caused by prolonged exposure to hot and humid environments, which overwhelms the body's temperature-regulation system. Body temperature rises sharply, the skin becomes hot and dry, the pulse quickens, and loss of consciousness or fainting may occur.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, the association recommended the following: avoid going out as much as possible when heat advisories or warnings are issued; minimize outdoor activity between noon and 5 p.m.; take regular breaks while working; block direct sunlight with hats or umbrellas; drink plenty of water, at least eight glasses a day; avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine; and stop activity immediately and rest in a cool place if dizziness, headache, nausea, or cold sweats appear.

◇ Herbal formulas such as Saengmaeksan and Cheongseoeikgitang can help

In Korean medicine, illnesses caused by summer heat are called "seobyeong," and they are characterized by fever, thirst, cold sweats, and extreme fatigue.

The association explained, "In Korean medicine, patients are treated by comprehensively considering their constitution, symptoms, and living environment, and classifying the condition as jungso, jungyeol, juhabyeong, or moseo."

In particular, jungyeol is seen as similar to modern-day heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and formulas such as Saengmaeksan and Cheongseoeikgitang are commonly used. Saengmaeksan helps replenish qi and body fluids damaged by internal heat, while also easing thirst and helping recovery from exhaustion. Cheongseoeikgitang is used to restore energy and appetite lost to the heat and to relieve fatigue.

In fact, Donguibogam records that Cheongseoeikgitang treats symptoms caused by late-summer damp heat, including heavy limbs, mental cloudiness, fever, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, and cold sweats.

For juhabyeong, often described as "being overcome by the heat," acupuncture, moxibustion, and herbal treatment can also help restore weakened energy and appetite and return the body to normal.

◇ "Heatstroke can be life-threatening if treatment is delayed"

AKOM said, "In the kind of extreme heat we are seeing recently, even healthy people can be exposed to heat-related illnesses. In particular, heatstroke is an emergency condition that can threaten life if treatment is delayed." It added, "If you feel dizzy, have a headache, break out in cold sweats, or feel drained of energy, do not push yourself. Rest immediately in a cool place."

It also urged people to reduce activity during peak heat hours, drink enough water, and get adequate rest to prevent and treat heat-related illnesses. "Visiting a nearby Korean medicine clinic and receiving treatment such as herbal prescriptions, acupuncture, and moxibustion is also an effective option," it said.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.