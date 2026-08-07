Seoul Metropolitan Seonam Hospital launches homebound frail seniors health promotion project in earnest... "Strengthening its role in linking medical care and welfare"

A patient is seen performing strength-building exercises in a hospital room.

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Seoul Metropolitan Seonam Hospital, led by President Pyo Chang-hae, said it will fully launch the "Seoul Care-Seonam Hospital Health Care Network Homebound Frail Seniors Health Promotion Project" in the second half of the year.

After completing a pilot run in the first half, the project provided tailored health management services to 88 homebound frail seniors through the end of July and plans to support a total of 130 people by year-end.

The project was designed to reduce the risk of worsening health and repeated hospitalizations after discharge, and to improve self-management skills, as the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW)'s 2023 Survey on the Status of Older Adults found that 4.6% of people aged 65 and older were frail and 32.2% were prefrail.

In particular, it provides integrated health management services for frail seniors aged 65 and older who are preparing for discharge, covering everything from in-hospital health assessments to post-discharge care and connections to community resources, so they can maintain a healthy daily life even after treatment.

An analysis by the Public Medical Center of Seonam Hospital of referrals for discharge-linked services in 2024 showed that 77.6% of all patients were aged 60 or older, confirming a high proportion of elderly patients who need continued health management and community linkage after discharge.

Accordingly, Seonam Hospital uses the Health Care Network discharge patient assessment scale to identify high-risk homebound frail seniors early. It then conducts a comprehensive evaluation of medication adherence, healthy lifestyle habits, and physical activity to establish individualized health management plans.

Designed to ensure that health management continues from hospitalization through after discharge, the project operates as an integrated care model in which multidisciplinary professionals, including doctors, nurses, and social workers, participate throughout the process, from health assessments to tailored health education and connections to community resources.

After comprehensively assessing each participant's health status and self-care ability, medical staff provide tailored health education on strength training, fall prevention, nutrition management, chronic disease management, medication safety, and cognitive training to help them manage their health on their own after discharge.

The hospital also provides health management supplies such as stretching bands, hand grippers, and non-slip mats. When needed, it supports integrated medical and welfare services linked with medical institutions, welfare agencies, and administrative offices, helping health management that begins in the hospital continue in the community.

The project focuses on linking hospital treatment with community care so that health management can continue even after discharge.

A 82-year-old patient, identified as A, who was hospitalized after a fall at home, participated in tailored health education and a functional recovery program during admission. After discharge, the patient was connected to community care services, and follow-up management showed no difficulty in daily life. This is a real-world example of linking hospital treatment to post-discharge health management and community care.

Kwak Eun-young, head of the Public Medical Center team at Seonam Hospital, who is also an adjunct professor at Hanyang University College of Nursing, said, "For elderly patients, discharge is not the end of treatment but a new starting point for regaining a healthy daily life." She added, "This project focuses on assessing health status and self-management ability from the time of hospitalization and providing tailored health education so that health management can continue naturally after discharge."

Jang Young-soo, head of the Public Medical Center at Seonam Hospital, said, "In a super-aged society, it is difficult to protect the health of elderly patients through hospital treatment alone." He added, "Public healthcare must further strengthen its role in connecting medical care and welfare so that health management and community care can continue naturally after discharge."

To that end, Seoul Metropolitan Seonam Hospital has been operating the "Seoul Care-Seonam Hospital Health Care Network Project" since 2020 and continues to promote integrated care services that link medical care, welfare, and preventive health management.

Meanwhile, as a regional public medical institution responsible for Seoul's southwestern region designated by the MOHW, Seonam Hospital is building a cooperative system for essential medical care and public health care. As a public hospital representing public healthcare in Seoul's southwestern region, it is steadily expanding post-discharge health management and community-based integrated care.

From 2020 through the end of July this year, the hospital provided a total of 4,820 services, including 2,468 cases of medical support for vulnerable groups, 1,112 home visits for treatment, 637 discharge-linked services, 369 discharge resource connections, and 234 welfare resource connections. It is steadily expanding its public healthcare foundation so that hospital treatment can lead to community health management after discharge.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter, bellho@sportschosun.com

Jang Young-soo, head of the Public Medical Center at Seonam Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.