‘K-Dessert’ Lights Up the Stars’ Festival... Golden Piece Captivates the Reception at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Golden Piece, which reinterprets traditional Korean snacks in a modern way, brightened the reception venue of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

The premium dessert brand officially sponsored the reception held on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon, adding a refined taste of tradition and a modern sensibility to the festival of K-content stars.

The collaboration between the Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming series, and Golden Piece, a brand leading the K-dessert trend by giving traditional Korean desserts a modern twist, carries meaning beyond a simple partnership. Just as K-content has broken down the boundaries between tradition and modernity to emerge as a global leader, Golden Piece has also opened a new paradigm in desserts by reimagining yakgwa, a traditional Korean confection, with stylish packaging and a range of flavors such as sesame, black sesame, vanilla, and mugwort.

For this event, Golden Piece introduced seven varieties of products. Built on the nutty traditional flavors of sesame, black sesame, and mugwort, the lineup also featured modern flavors such as hazelnut chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and melon. On site, the brand drew attention from actors and industry figures with its signature chewy texture and elegant tin-case packaging. Golden Piece said it hopes yakgwa, once treated as a precious medicinal sweet, can remain a meaningful gift to share with loved ones today. The desserts helped ease the tension of stars ahead of the ceremony while offering a sweet and refined culinary experience.

Golden Piece's yakgwa has been praised as a premium dessert that even stars fell in love with.

Yakgwa from the premium dessert brand Golden Piece.

After the event, Golden Piece also became a hot topic on online communities and social media. Posts and questions poured in, including comments such as, "Golden Piece yakgwa that even the Blue Dragon Series Awards stars loved," and "What is that luxurious yakgwa brand seen in the behind-the-scenes photos from the awards ceremony?" Trend-conscious users also left remarks like, "The visuals are perfect for gifting to someone special," and "It is so fresh and meaningful to see a traditional dessert brand sponsor a K-content awards show."

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Series Awards is Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming content. It selects winners from dramas and variety shows released on major platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, TVING, and Coupang Play, honoring works recognized for both popularity and artistic merit. At this year's 5th ceremony, winners were chosen across 18 categories after fierce competition, including grand prizes, best works, lead actor and actress awards, supporting actor and actress awards, and rookie awards in both drama and variety. Kim Go-eun took home the grand prize, while The Legend of Kitchen Soldier won best drama, and I’ve Never Dated, but I Want to Fall in Love won best variety show. Park Hae-soo and Shin Hye-sun received the lead actor and actress awards, while Kim Won-hoon and Kim Sook won the variety performer awards. Jeon Sang-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.