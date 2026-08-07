"My toys... I don't even know how many there are" Ronaldo reveals a supercar garage worth 42 billion won

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn attention after revealing his ultra-luxurious supercar collection.

According to foreign media outlets including Daily Star, Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League, recently posted photos of the supercars stored in his garage on social media and left a short caption: "My toys."

The photos showed more than 20 luxury vehicles, including Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and BMW, filling the garage. Ronaldo posed among the cars and showed off his collection.

What stood out most in the photos was Ronaldo's three Bugatti models.

The garage included the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, known as his first Bugatti, along with the Bugatti Chiron and Bugatti Centodieci.

The three cars alone are said to be worth about $13.45 million, or roughly 19 billion won.

Also spotted in the photos was the Mercedes-AMG One, of which only 275 units were produced worldwide. The car is valued at about $5 million, or 7.1 billion won.

The garage also included famous supercars and luxury vehicles such as the McLaren Senna, Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley Flying Spur, and Mercedes G-Wagen Brabus.

Local reports estimate that Ronaldo's entire car collection is far larger than 20 vehicles and could be worth as much as $29.6 million, or about 42 billion won.

In an interview with a British media outlet last year, Ronaldo said he could no longer count how many cars he owns.

He said, "Honestly, I don't know how many I have. I don't know whether it's 40 or 41." He added, "I bought one a few days ago, but not to drive it. I bought it to collect it. It's similar to collecting paintings."

He went on to say, "I won't actually drive that car. To me, it's like an investment," and added, "I no longer feel the urge to buy anything and everything like I used to."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is currently one of the highest-paid players in the world, and local estimates put his weekly salary at about $3.25 million, or 4.6 billion won.

Jang Jong-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.